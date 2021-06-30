Second woman in custody over Qld cop death

A second woman charged over the hit-and-run death of a Queensland police officer surrendered after police contacted a family member in the UK.

Skye Anne Wallis had her case mentioned briefly in Caboolture Magistrates Court on Wednesday after handing herself in late on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Caboolture woman is charged with murder, arson and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon at the time of her arrest.

After her court appearance Detective Superintendent Craig Morrow said police had been to a number of addresses and followed up possible sightings from Victoria to Gladstone since Senior Constable David Masters died on Saturday after being struck by a suspected stolen car.

“As a result of that relentless follow-up we were able to make contact with a family member in the UK,” he told reporters.

“That family member ended up calling us back late last night and gave us the name of a solicitor that we could call to negotiate her surrender, which is what happened.”

He said Wallis had been taken to hospital after handing herself in as she believed she had glass in her eye.

She had previously removed some glass from her eye and thought there was more, but none was found.

“She will say it was from an accident,” Det Supt Morrow said.

Wallis’s lawyer Hugh Stitt, who asked for her appearance in court to be excused, said outside court that Wallis was “unintentionally” carrying a weapon when she handed herself in.

“It’s a tragic set of circumstances and our condolences go out to all parties involved,” he told reporters.

Police later said it would be alleged officers found an electronic anti-personnel device during a search of Wallis’s bag at the station.

Det Supt Morrow also appealed on Wednesday afternoon for anyone who was on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary between 2.50am and 3.20am on Saturday who had not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“Whether you have dashcam footage or not, we ask that you contact police and tell them what you saw,” he told reporters.

“Every piece of information is important.”

Officers are also appealing for information about Wallis’s movements from 3pm on Saturday until her surrender.

“Any information as to the places she visited or stayed is important to us,” Det Supt Morrow said.

Police will allege Wallis was the driver of the car which fatally struck 53-year-old Sen Const Masters.

The vehicle was later found burnt out in semi-rural Moodlu, about 17km from where Sen Const Masters was killed.

Wallis was remanded in custody until her matter is due to be mentioned in the same court on August 19.

The Magistrates Court does not have jurisdiction to hear bail applications for people accused of murder.

Earlier this week, a 24-year-old woman, who was allegedly a passenger in the car, was charged with murder, arson and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Kari O’Brien, from Morayfield, was not present when her case was heard in Caboolture Magistrates Court on Monday.

O’Brien’s case will return to court on August 2.