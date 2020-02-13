Labor leader shrugs off pro-coal breakaway

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Anthony Albanese has no concerns about a secret pro-coal group of Labor MPs and senators. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Labor leader shrugs off pro-coal breakaway

By Daniel McCulloch

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 11:11:14

Anthony Albanese has shrugged off secret meetings of pro-coal colleagues who want to push Labor further to the right.

The Labor leader only found out about the 20-strong group of members and senators through the media.

“That’s what happens in Canberra. People go out and people chat about ideas. There is nothing unusual about this,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“The Labor Party is united in our position that climate change is real, that we need to act on lowering our emissions.

“Good action on climate change means more jobs, lower emissions and lower energy prices.”

The so-called Otis Group takes its name from the Canberra restaurant where the coal backers meet.

Labor deputy leader Richard Marles played down their secret meetings as a “total beat up”.

“At the end of the day, people were having a dinner,” he told Sky News.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal.”

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, from the party’s right faction, also found out via the media.

“There’s nothing unusual about colleagues catching up for dinner, and there’s certainly nothing unusual about people getting together to talk about policy,” Dr Chester said.

Scott Morrison poked fun at the breakaway group.

“I don’t know if that’s Milo and Otis (1980s movie) or it’s just Otis or how many others there are involved in this,” the prime minister told reporters.

“But more than 20 Labor MPs getting together … I don’t think there’s a Lazy Susan at the Otis, but that tends to be the way things are done in the Labor Party.

“They go off to lunches, they make deals, and it seems the leader of the opposition has a few things to explain.”

Latest news

company information

Vodafone and TPG merger given green light

A merger between TPG and Vodafone Australia has been given the green light after a Federal Court decision.

politics

Labor leader shrugs off pro-coal breakaway

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

flood

Woman missing amid Qld floods warnings

A woman is missing in Gold Coast hinterland, a boy was swept up in waters and a nursing home has been evacuated as the state feels the impact of heavy rain.

politics

Auditor to face Senate sports rorts probe

The auditor-general is set to face a Senate inquiry looking at the coalition's $100 million sports grants program, which he found to be pork-barrelling.

politics

Morrison digs in behind Nationals leader

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Michael McCormack has the full support of his Nationals colleagues, despite a group of rebels trying to bring him down.

news

company information

Vodafone and TPG merger given green light

A merger between TPG and Vodafone Australia has been given the green light after a Federal Court decision.

sport

golf

Korean star Lee6 sets pace at Aussie Open

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 is the early leader in the opening round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

health

Virus deaths in China's Hubei rises by 242

China's Hubei province has reported a record rise of 242 new coronavirus deaths on February 12, as the number of new cases rises to 14,840.