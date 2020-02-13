Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Anthony Albanese has no concerns about a secret pro-coal group of Labor MPs and senators. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Secret coal group blindsides Labor leader

By Daniel McCulloch

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 09:05:02

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he has no concerns about a secret group of pro-coal members and senators.

The so-called Otis Group wants to push Labor to the right on issues like coal and climate change.

Mr Albanese only found out the 20-strong group existed through the media.

“The Labor Party is united in our position that climate change is real, that we need to act on lowering our emissions,” Mr Albanese told reporters on Thursday.

“Good action on climate change means more jobs, lower emissions and lower energy prices.”

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, who is from the party’s right faction, also found out about the group via the media.

“I knew afterwards but I didn’t know, you know, at the time,” Mr Chalmers told ABC radio.

Scott Morrison poked fun at the breakaway group, which is named after a Canberra restaurant.

“I don’t know if that’s Milo and Otis or it’s just Otis or how many others there are involved in this,” the prime minister told reporters in Canberra.

“But more than 20 Labor MPs getting together … I don’t think there’s a Lazy Susan at the Otis, but that tends to be the way things are done in the Labor Party.

“They go off to lunches, they make deals, and it seems the leader of the opposition has a few things to explain.”

