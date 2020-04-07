Secret life of Tasmanian devils captured

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Cameras attached to Tasmanian devils have captured insights into their behaviour and interactions. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Technology

Secret life of Tasmanian devils captured

By Ethan James

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 18:24:36

Rare footage of a Tasmanian devil hunting prey is part of 144 hours of video which sheds new light on the marsupial’s behaviour.

Cameras on special collars were fitted to a handful of devils in the state’s remote northwest from 2013-17 in the University of Tasmania study.

Their movement at night, life in their dens, plus interactions with other devils, was all captured on tape.

“We’ve gotten a sneak peak into their lives and can see what they’re up to when a human isn’t watching,” researcher Dr Georgina Andersen said. 

Predominantly a scavenger, one of the devils was recorded hunting.

The 10 kilogram male chased and latched onto the leg of a rabbit or small pademelon in a livestock paddock.

“It was a bit of a holy grail moment for me – it’s what I really wanted to capture,” Dr Andersen said.

Unfortunately for the devil, its meal got away. 

“The devil didn’t try and chase it down. It just stood there snorting like he was venting his frustration with the animal escaping.”

It is hoped the vision of social interactions between devils can help in the battle against the deadly facial tumour disease which is prolific in the species.

The cancer is spread between devils by biting. 

A better understanding of the frequency and location of biting will help predict the spread of the disease, Dr Andersen said. 

The devils’ closest interactions took place when travelling, but three-quarters of those involved only vocalisations and no physical contact, the study documented. 

Interactions at dens and around carcasses were much less frequent but also involved a low frequency of physical contact and biting.

The study, published last month in scientific journal Plos One, also found the carnivores run at a constant pace when active. 

“They do a lot of moving, they pretty much spend the whole night jogging,” Dr Andersen, who has worked with devils for eight years, said. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

health

Two elderly people dead from virus in WA

The infected partner of an elderly woman who has died from COVID-19 in Perth was not allowed to say goodbye, as Western Australia's death toll rose to six.

sport

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

world

health

UK PM Johnson remains in intensive care

There has been no change in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition and he remains in an intensive care unit.