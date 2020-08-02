Discover Australian Associated Press

Lee Man-hee, leader of a sect linked to South Korea's largest COVID-19 outbreak, has been arrested. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Sect leader arrested in Korea over virus

By AAP

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 13:36:36

South Korean authorities have arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country’s largest outbreak of COVID-19 infections for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers and other offences.

Lee Man-hee is the powerful head of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus which is linked to more than 5200 coronavirus infections, or 36 per cent of South Korea’s total cases.

Prosecutors allege the 89-year-old conspired with other sect leaders to withhold information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak among his more than 200,000 followers.

Lee, who has described the novel coronavirus as the “devil’s deed” to stop the sect’s growth, allegedly hid details on members and their meeting places as authorities tried to trace infection routes in February.

Lee is also suspected of embezzling about 5.6 billion won ($A6.6 million) in church funds, including about 5 billion won which he allegedly used to build a retreat, Yonhap said.

The sect said in a statement that Lee was concerned about government demands for members’ personal information but never tried to hide anything.

Lee was arrested immediately after a court in Suwon District, south of Seoul, approved the warrant.

A prosecution official could not be reached outside of office hours. 

