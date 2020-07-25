Discover Australian Associated Press

Removal vans have entered the compound as staff prepare to leave the US consulate in Chengdu, China. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Security tight at US shuts China consulate

By Martin Quin Pollard

July 25, 2020

2020-07-25 21:28:18

Security was tight outside the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu as staff inside prepared to leave, a day after China ordered it to close in response to a US order for China to shut its consulate in Houston.

The tit-for-tat consulate closures have brought a sharp deterioration in relations between the countries, which have the world’s two largest economies.

A consulate emblem inside the compound was taken down and staff could be seen moving about on Saturday. Three removal vans later entered the compound.

Police gathered outside and closed off the street to traffic in the southwestern Chinese city.

A steady stream of people walked along the street opposite the entrance throughout the day, many stopping to take photos or videos before police moved them on.

Plain clothes officers detained a man who tried to hold up a sign. It was not clear what the sign said.

Neither the consulate nor the US embassy in Beijing have responded to requests from Reuters for comment on the closure.

The order to close came after the Trump administration gave China until 4 pm on Friday to vacate its Houston consulate.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the consulate had been “a hub of spying and intellectual property theft”.

The US consulate in Chengdu was also given 72 hours to close, or until 10am on Monday, the editor of China’s Global Times tabloid said on Twitter.

The consulate opened in 1985 and has almost 200 employees, including about 150 locally hired staff, according to its website.

It was not immediately clear how many are there now after US diplomats were evacuated from China because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Houston consulate, staff packed up belongings watched by jeering protesters. Shortly after the closure order took effect a group of men who appeared to be US officials were seen forcing open a back door to the facility.

Late on Friday evening, a State Department spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the PRC Consulate General in Houston is closed.”

Residents in Chengdu expressed mixed views on the closure of the US consulate there.

“What I fear the most is the US won’t just stop there, it might get uglier,” said 19-year-old university student Zhang Chuhan.

“I approve. The US closed our consulate, I think we should shut theirs too,” said a man who identified himself as Jiang, 29.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated this year to what experts describe as their lowest level in decades over issues ranging from trade and technology to the coronavirus pandemic, China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea and its clampdown on Hong Kong.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has said some personnel at the Chengdu consulate were “conducting activities not in line with their identities” and had interfered in China’s affairs and harmed its security interests. He did not say how.

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145 as the state records 357 new cases and almost 100 fines.

More countries make face masks mandatory

Authorities in France, England and Belgium have introduced new regulations requiring people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.