Seek defers dividend, eases payment rules

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Seek will defer its dividend and is providing support measures for customers. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Seek defers dividend, eases payment rules

By Steven Deare

April 6, 2020

2020-04-06 10:16:45

Seek has postponed its dividend and is allowing customers some payment concessions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seek told the share market on Monday it would defer its first-half dividend to July 23 and was reducing costs to better manage cash flow.

The business will also draw down some undrawn debt facilities to help liquidity.

Customers are being offered allowances on their advertising to help the manage their finances.

Hirers on 12-month contracts will not have to spend a monthly minimum on advertising.

This will apply until the end of May.

Seek has also extended the expiry for pre-purchased ad packs to an unspecified date.

It’s offering similar measures in its Asia, Brazil and Mexico territories.

Seek said the measures would affect revenue in the short term but be partially offset by reducing costs.

Businesses have greatly reduced advertising during the pandemic.

Seek said sales dropped by 40 per cent at its Australia and New Zealand arm and its Asia arm in the week ended March 22.

Sales fell 60 per cent the following week in the same locations.

They had since stabilised, Seek said.

However, in China, where there are signs of economic recovery, Seek is enjoying better results.

Its Zhaopin business, which operates online job advertising, achieved March sales better than the 30 per cent drop that had been expected.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

soccer

'Sulking' Neill disrupted Cup camp: Viduka

Socceroos great Mark Viduka has opened up on Australia's 2007 Asian Cup campaign and how it led to him quitting international football.

rugby union

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players' Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

rugby league

Graham ready to sacrifice for NRL start

Wayne Pearce warns players will have to make sacrifices for the 2020 NRL season to resume as he tries to find a way forward for the league.

Australian rules football

Bombers' Hurley helps out AFL fan in need

Veteran Essendon AFL defender Michael Hurley has put his hand in his own pocket to help out a Bombers fan who had been struggling to pay her membership.

news

health

Attorney-General weighs in on ship scandal

The Ruby Princess has docked in Port Kembla as NSW homicide detectives begin a criminal investigation into the ill-fated cruise ship.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL examines 18-team quarantine option

The AFL is exploring the option of returning to action after the coronavirus shutdown with all 18 teams quarantined in one location.

world

virus diseases

UK PM admitted to hospital for tests

Downing Street says UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus.