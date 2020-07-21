Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

NRL strugglers Brisbane have thrown their support behind Anthony Seibold after Tuesday’s annual general meeting, saying he will remain as coach.

But Broncos chairman Karl Morris said Seibold’s performance would be reviewed along with every other employee at the end of the 2020 NRL season.

Seibold’s future was a hot topic at the virtual AGM with disgruntled shareholders submitting questions via email about the under-fire coach after the Broncos slumped to seven losses in their past eight games.

There were reports Seibold – who is in the second year of a five season deal – would only be retained if the Broncos won five of their remaining 10 games in 2020.

But Morris said Seibold would remain at the helm until at least the end of the year after telling shareholders the Broncos mentor’s contract did not contain performance clauses.

“Shareholder questions were answered in relation to both commercial performance as well as football results and associated issues including head coach Anthony Seibold,” Morris said in a statement.

“The board would like to be clear in respect of ongoing speculation on Anthony’s tenure at the Broncos.

“He is, and he will remain, our coach.

“The CEO (Paul White) made it clear that every employee at the Broncos has their performance reviewed at the end of each season in line with stringent performance management.”

Seibold is feeling the heat after the Broncos plummeted to 14th, managing just one win since the NRL resumed two months ago.

Still reeling from their 48-0 thumping from Wests Tigers, Brisbane are at risk of being on the wrong side of another lop-sided result when they line up against heavyweights Melbourne on Friday night.

But Morris cut Seibold some slack on Tuesday, pointing to their horror injury toll.

There were fears Brisbane would struggle to pick a fully fit 21-strong squad for the Storm clash after fullback Tesi Niu (wrist) became the 16th Broncos players sidelined this week.

“In terms of recent disappointing team performance, there are a large number of players returning from injury in the coming weeks and the board is looking forward to improved performances,” Morris said.

Brisbane are hoping to welcome back centre Kotoni Staggs (hamstring), winger Herbie Farnworth (cork) and hooker Jake Turpin (leg) against the Storm.

However, they will be without Jamayne Isaako after the winger’s father lost his battle with cancer on Monday.

Corey Oates (leg) and hooker Issac Luke (suspension) were also ruled out this week.

Club great Brent Tate on Tuesday lay the blame on the Broncos’ senior players, saying it was up to them to help reverse the six-time premiers’ fortunes.

Tate said he was so disgusted that he couldn’t keep watching the Broncos’ thrashing to the Tigers last week.

“I saw some efforts that started to really disrespect the jersey,” he told Sky Sports Radio.

“The senior guys aren’t sticking their hand up and showing the way when they really need to.

“Some of the efforts those guys are showing, they just don’t care at the moment.”