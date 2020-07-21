Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is likely to at least see out the NRL season. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

By Laine Clark

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 14:24:28

NRL strugglers Brisbane have thrown their support behind Anthony Seibold after Tuesday’s annual general meeting, saying he will remain as coach.

But Broncos chairman Karl Morris said Seibold’s performance would be reviewed along with every other employee at the end of the 2020 NRL season.

Seibold’s future was a hot topic at the virtual AGM with disgruntled shareholders submitting questions via email about the under-fire coach after the Broncos slumped to seven losses in their past eight games.

There were reports Seibold – who is in the second year of a five season deal – would only be retained if the Broncos won five of their remaining 10 games in 2020.

But Morris said Seibold would remain at the helm until at least the end of the year after telling shareholders the Broncos mentor’s contract did not contain performance clauses.

“Shareholder questions were answered in relation to both commercial performance as well as football results and associated issues including head coach Anthony Seibold,” Morris said in a statement.

“The board would like to be clear in respect of ongoing speculation on Anthony’s tenure at the Broncos.

“He is, and he will remain, our coach.

“The CEO (Paul White) made it clear that every employee at the Broncos has their performance reviewed at the end of each season in line with stringent performance management.”

Seibold is feeling the heat after the Broncos plummeted to 14th, managing just one win since the NRL resumed two months ago.

Still reeling from their 48-0 thumping from Wests Tigers, Brisbane are at risk of being on the wrong side of another lop-sided result when they line up against heavyweights Melbourne on Friday night.

But Morris cut Seibold some slack on Tuesday, pointing to their horror injury toll.

There were fears Brisbane would struggle to pick a fully fit 21-strong squad for the Storm clash after fullback Tesi Niu (wrist) became the 16th Broncos players sidelined this week.

“In terms of recent disappointing team performance, there are a large number of players returning from injury in the coming weeks and the board is looking forward to improved performances,” Morris said.

Brisbane are hoping to welcome back centre Kotoni Staggs (hamstring), winger Herbie Farnworth (cork) and hooker Jake Turpin (leg) against the Storm.

However, they will be without Jamayne Isaako after the winger’s father lost his battle with cancer on Monday.

Corey Oates (leg) and hooker Issac Luke (suspension) were also ruled out this week.

Club great Brent Tate on Tuesday lay the blame on the Broncos’ senior players, saying it was up to them to help reverse the six-time premiers’ fortunes.

Tate said he was so disgusted that he couldn’t keep watching the Broncos’ thrashing to the Tigers last week.

“I saw some efforts that started to really disrespect the jersey,” he told Sky Sports Radio.

“The senior guys aren’t sticking their hand up and showing the way when they really need to.

“Some of the efforts those guys are showing, they just don’t care at the moment.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Seibold backed but faces Broncos review

Brisbane chairman Karl Morris has thrown his support behind Anthony Seibold but says the under-fire coach faces an end of NRL season review.

cricket

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year's tournament.

rugby league

Manly's Fonua-Blake cleared for NRL return

Manly are likely to name NRL prop Addin Fonua-Blake to play North Queensland on Friday after gaining a clearance from the Queensland government.

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

figure Skating

Olympic skater fell to her death: Ex-coach

The ex-coach of Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya says the 20-year-old, who died on Saturday, fell from a sixth-floor window in Russia.

news

industrial accident

Charges laid over Dreamworld ride deaths

Charges have been filed against Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, following the deaths of four tourists on the Thunder River Rapids Ride in 2016.

sport

cricket

CA not fussed on when T20 WC takes place

Cricket Australia remain bullish on eventually hosting a successful Twenty20 World Cup despite the inevitable postponement of this year's tournament.

world

virus diseases

EU leaders reach deal on recovery package

EU leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.