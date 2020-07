Under-fire Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has played down the significance of his end-of-year review, insisting he is there for the long haul at the embattled NRL club.

Seibold says he has Karl Morris’ backing despite their horror run and is unfazed by the Broncos chairman’s announcement on Monday that he will be assessed at season’s end.

“Performance reviews happen in clubland at the end of every single season – it’s a given,” said Seibold, who is in the second year of a five-season deal.