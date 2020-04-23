Discover Australian Associated Press

The treasurer and prime minister are looking at recovery measures including tax cuts and IR reform. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

health

PM pushing to arm WHO with pandemic powers

By Matt Coughlan

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 08:02:35

Scott Morrison is pushing for the World Health Organisation to be handed the same powers as weapons inspectors to deal with future pandemics.

The prime minister has lobbied world leaders including Donald Trump to give the United Nations agency a strengthened capability to guard against future outbreaks.

“If we have that ability that could potentially save thousands if not hundreds of thousands of lives. We need to have that sort of ability,” Mr Morrison told Sky News on Wednesday night.

The WHO has come under heavy pressure from Australia and other western nations for being too slow to react to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Weapons inspector powers would allow health officials to enter countries without invitation to investigate the source of disease outbreaks.

China has been accused of lacking transparency at the onset of coronavirus when it first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year.

A stronger WHO could be given full access to data and other information crucial to tracking and suppressing disease.

Mr Morrison said if the world had been alerted to the gravity of the virus earlier, it may have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

“We need to have a transparent and independent process to look at what’s gone on here, and even more importantly, what things have to change,” he said.

The prime minister said there could be no repeat of the aftermath of the ebola epidemic, when there was an inquiry that didn’t lead to major reform.

Mr Morrison has raised the issue of strengthening the international health agency with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emannuel Macron.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has also launched a global push for independent experts to scrutinise wild animal markets.

The likely source of coronavirus making the jump to humans was at a Chinese wet market.

At home, the federal government is eyeing tax and industrial relations reforms as part of a suite of measures to restart the economy after the crisis.

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has reached 74 but the rate of new infections continues to drop, prompting restrictions on elective surgeries to be eased.

More than two-thirds of the 6600 people who have been infected in Australia have fully recovered.

The average daily rise in cases over the past three days is at 0.3 per cent, with just four cases detected on Wednesday.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly has warned against putting the brakes on social distancing measures. 

“Just because you’re slowing down, you don’t take the parachute off when you’re approaching the landing – you wait until you’ve landed,” he told reporters in Canberra.

health

Victoria records 16th coronavirus death

Victoria has recorded it's 16th coronavirus fatality after a man in his 60s died in hospital.

health

police

Victoria reels after police freeway deaths

Investigators want to speak with the driver of a Porsche who was pulled over by police before a truck hit and killed four officers on a Melbourne freeway.

police

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway, with the homicide squad leading an investigation into the incident.

health

NSW virus toll hits 33, teachers slam plan

The coronavirus toll in NSW has hit 33 after three people died on Tuesday while teacher unions have slammed the government's May 11 back-to-school plan.

news

Victoria records 16th coronavirus death

Victoria has recorded it's 16th coronavirus fatality after a man in his 60s died in hospital.

sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

world

virus diseases

China critical of Aust's virus probe call

China has hit back at Australia's call for a probe into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak and Beijing's transparency over the pandemic.