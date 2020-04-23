PM pushing to arm WHO with pandemic powers

Scott Morrison is pushing for the World Health Organisation to be handed the same powers as weapons inspectors to deal with future pandemics.

The prime minister has lobbied world leaders including Donald Trump to give the United Nations agency a strengthened capability to guard against future outbreaks.

“If we have that ability that could potentially save thousands if not hundreds of thousands of lives. We need to have that sort of ability,” Mr Morrison told Sky News.

Australia’s coronavirus death toll rose to 75 on Thursday after a man in his 60s died in hospital.

More than two-thirds of the 6600 people who have been infected across the nation have recovered.

The average daily rise in cases over the past three days is at 0.3 per cent, with just four cases detected on Wednesday.

The WHO has come under heavy pressure from Australia and other western nations for being too slow to react to the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Weapons inspector powers would allow health officials to enter countries without invitation to investigate the source of disease outbreaks.

China has been accused of lacking transparency at the onset of coronavirus when it first emerged in the city of Wuhan late last year.

A stronger WHO could be given full access to data and other information crucial to tracking and suppressing disease.

Mr Morrison said if the world had been alerted to the gravity of the virus earlier, it may have saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

“We need to have a transparent and independent process to look at what’s gone on here, and even more importantly, what things have to change,” he said.

Mr Morrison has raised the issue of strengthening the international health agency with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emannuel Macron.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese backed weapons inspector-style powers for the WHO.

“There needs to be a strong international response and body that are able to exercise some power on behalf of all of us,” he told Sky News.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has also launched a global push for independent experts to scrutinise wild animal markets.

The likely source of coronavirus making the jump to humans was at a Chinese wet market.

Meanwhile, the federal government is eyeing tax and industrial relations reforms as part of a suite of measures to restart the economy after the crisis.

And Australia’s deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly has warned against putting the brakes on social distancing measures.

“Just because you’re slowing down, you don’t take the parachute off when you’re approaching the landing – you wait until you’ve landed,” he told reporters in Canberra.