Marcia Langton says Rio owes an apology to its staff over the Juukan Gorge rock shelters. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Mining and Resources

Rio faces heat from investors, ex-staff

By Michael Ramsey

August 29, 2020

2020-08-29 14:36:05

A former Rio Tinto senior adviser has accused the mining giant of paying lip service to cultural heritage issues amid growing investor backlash over its destruction of ancient sites in Western Australia.

Anthropologist Glynn Cochrane says a focus on marketing and branding has taken precedence ahead of genuine engagement with Indigenous people.

He has told a Senate inquiry that Rio, under chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques, has stripped back its cultural heritage processes, removed experts from key roles and turned relationships with traditional owners into business transactions.

“These are one-sided, lawyered deals, and you can see what the consequence of that was,” Professor Cochrane told Friday’s hearing.

“They destroyed the system which would have helped them understand the situation.”

The Northern Australia Committee, chaired by coalition MP Warren Entsch, is investigating what led to the destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters in the Pilbara region by one of the world’s largest mining companies.

Committee members are expected next month to visit the land of the traditional owners, the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people.

Rio had approval for the blast but subsequent evidence has indicated the traditional owners did not provide informed consent.

The company overlooked key information about the sites’ cultural significance and did not inform the PKKP that it had examined other options for expanding its Brockman 4 mine which did not involve damaging the rock shelters.

Prof Cochrane said non-disclosure requirements in land use agreements had also prevented traditional owners from speaking up.

“People have been unable to express their opinions, unable to disagree,” he said.

Prominent Indigenous academic Marcia Langton said she had declined an invitation to take part in an internal review because she felt it would lack transparency.

Professor Langton, the foundation chair of Australian Indigenous Studies at the University of Melbourne, said Rio owed an apology to its staff, noting that being an Indigenous employee amid the fallout would be “excruciating”.

Rio on Monday published a board review which determined there was “no single root cause or error” of the incident and spared the company’s CEO and other senior executives from losing their jobs, instead cutting their bonuses.

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors on Friday added to a chorus of institutional discontent about the response.

Chief executive Louise Davidson told the hearing investors expected companies like Rio to go above and beyond their legal obligations.

“We’ve conveyed to the company … that we don’t think that the reduction of bonuses does meet our standard of an appropriate level of accountability and that we are looking for further signs from the company that they understand that,” she said.

Evidence given at a previous hearing revealed the blast allowed Rio to extract an additional $US135 million ($A188 million) worth of high-grade iron ore.

