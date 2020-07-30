Discover Australian Associated Press

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes has been told to monitor her health after attending a COVID-19 venue. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Senator and a staffer visited virus diners

By Rebecca Gredley

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 12:36:32

A government senator has been told to monitor herself for coronavirus symptoms after attending a Sydney restaurant.

Hollie Hughes has been classified as a “casual contact” after spending less than two hours at Thai Rock.

A diner and staff member at the Potts Point restaurant have tested positive.

Anyone who spent more than two hours at the restaurant between July 15 and 25 must get tested and self-isolate for two weeks.

But so-called casual contacts – who were there for under two hours – have been told to just monitor for symptoms.

One of the prime minister’s senior advisers went into self-quarantine this week after being linked to a coronavirus infection at another Potts Point restaurant.

Nico Louw has since tested negative but is continuing to self-isolate.

Mr Louw was a “close contact” of a confirmed coronavirus case who attended The Apollo on July 25.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his staffer is doing well.

“I suspect he’s giving Netflix a pretty good workout,” he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

“Hopefully he’s doing work on other briefs and things of that nature, which I suspect he more likely is.”

A handful of federal politicians have contracted the virus, including Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who tested positive earlier this year after visiting the US.

