Most of South Korea's coronavirus cases are centred in the densely populated capital area. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Seoul schools closed in virus battle

By AAP

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 12:25:13

South Korea has ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online, the latest in a series of precautionary measures aimed at heading off a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 280 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Monday, bringing the country’s total to 17,945, with 310 deaths.

That represents a drop in daily new infections from 397 reported as of midnight on Saturday, the highest daily tally since early March.

With most of the new cases centred in the densely populated capital area, however, health authorities say the country is on the brink of a nationwide outbreak and have called on people to stay home and limit travel.

All students, except for high school seniors, in the cities of Seoul and Incheon and the province of Geonggi will take classes online until September 11, the education ministry said on Tuesday.

The beginning of the spring semester had been postponed several times since March but as daily coronavirus cases dropped sharply since a February peak, most of South Korea’s schools reopened in stages between May 20 and June 1.

Seoul on Monday ordered masks to be worn in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, and has ordered places such as churches, nightclubs, karaoke bars and other high-risk venues closed.

