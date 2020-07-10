Serb leader relents on lockdown after demo

Serbia’s president has backtracked on his plans to reinstate a coronavirus lockdown in Belgrade after thousands protested the move and violently clashed with the police in the capital.

Chaos erupted as thousands of protesters fought running battles with police and tried to storm the parliament building after President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday that a weekend curfew will be reintroduced in the country after health officials reported the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 cases.

Opponents blame the autocratic Serbian leader for contributing to the spike in deaths and new cases after he lifted the previous lockdown measures.

They say he did that to cement his grip on power after parliamentary elections held on June 21.

He has denied those claims.

On Wednesday, Vucic backtracked on his new lockdown plans that were to take effect during the coming weekend, claiming the measure cannot be implemented without proclaiming a country-wide state of emergency.

Vucic said that although he still supports the lockdown, “most probably, there will be no curfew”.

He said that the government will decide on new measures that could include shortened hours for night clubs and penalties for those not wearing masks.

Serbia, a country of 7 million, has reported 17,076 COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths.

Health authorities say hospitals are running at full capacity and staff are exhausted.