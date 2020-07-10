Serb leader relents on lockdown after demo

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says other measures rather than a lockdown will be implemented. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Serb leader relents on lockdown after demo

By Jovana Gec and Susan Stojanovic

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 01:50:42

Serbia’s president has backtracked on his plans to reinstate a coronavirus lockdown in Belgrade after thousands protested the move and violently clashed with the police in the capital.

Chaos erupted as thousands of protesters fought running battles with police and tried to storm the parliament building after President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday that a weekend curfew will be reintroduced in the country after health officials reported the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 cases.

Opponents blame the autocratic Serbian leader for contributing to the spike in deaths and new cases after he lifted the previous lockdown measures.

They say he did that to cement his grip on power after parliamentary elections held on June 21.

He has denied those claims.

On Wednesday, Vucic backtracked on his new lockdown plans that were to take effect during the coming weekend, claiming the measure cannot be implemented without proclaiming a country-wide state of emergency.

Vucic said that although he still supports the lockdown, “most probably, there will be no curfew”.

He said that the government will decide on new measures that could include shortened hours for night clubs and penalties for those not wearing masks.

Serbia, a country of 7 million, has reported 17,076 COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths.

Health authorities say hospitals are running at full capacity and staff are exhausted.

Latest sport

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Cats beat Brisbane in AFL

Geelong guns Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett have helped their AFL side to complete a come-from-behind victory over Brisbane by 27 points at the SCG.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

rugby league

Marshall back in NRL via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers' bench for the NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side for poor defending.

Australian rules football

Bombers add star duo for Roos clash in AFL

Essendon have been boosted by the return of key pair Conor McKenna and Zach Merrett for their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

news

virus diseases

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

sport

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

world

virus diseases

US virus surges prompt tough action

New Jersey and New York, the hard-hit states at the outset of the US coronavirus outbreak, want to preserve progress against the virus as cases surge elsewhere.