Australia's Alexei Popyrin is one of the players to sign up for a new independent tennis league. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Feature Report

Popyrin to play in new tennis league

By AAP

April 20, 2020

2020-04-20 08:29:00

Australia’s Alexei Popyrin is among the players who will feature in a new independent tennis league to begin next month near the French Riviera.

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown is the brainchild of Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou and Alexei’s father Alex Popyrin.

The competition is aimed at resuming tennis in the absence of the WTA and ATP Tours, both suspended until at least mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matches will begin on May 16-17 at the Mouratoglou Academy without any fans with 10 clashes every weekend for five weeks, accounting for a total 50 fixtures throughout May and June. 

World No.103 Popyrin and No.10 David Goffin, have been announced as the first match competitors.

Supporters worldwide will be able to interact with the players and listen to live conversations as on-court or video coaching will take place at the Mouratoglou Academy, located near the French Riviera.

“The UTS is simply meant to be an alternative to what already exists,” tournament co-founder Mouratoglou, who coaches 23-times grand slam singles champion Williams among others, said in a statement.

“It’s a platform created to showcase the incredible talent, athleticism and personalities of the wide range of players.

“It offers a new and innovative approach, targeting a younger tennis audience and proposes a different way to distribute the money among the players.”

French president Emmanuel Macron this week banned large public events in the country until July 11 but the league says it will abide by social distancing requirements to protect players and coaches, with minimal on-site staff.

“The UTS defines itself as a player-centric league, and therefore features a system focusing on the redistribution of income among the players. This system could be particularly beneficial for lower-ranked players,” Mouratoglou added.

UTS co-founder Popyrin is equally excited about the concept.

“Fans watching at home will feel closer than ever before to the stars of tennis through our engaging format,” Popyrin said.

“There’s no doubt the UTS, with thrilling single matches and millions of US dollars in prize money, has the potential to be the world’s most exciting tennis competition.”

