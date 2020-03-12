Discover Australian Associated Press

Sunday's match between Juventus and Inter was played with no fans - with the season now at risk. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Serie A season may not finish due to virus

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 05:11:03

The Italian football federation (FIGC) admitted on Tuesday that the Serie A season might not finish because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The FIGC confirmed in a statement that Serie A would stop until at least April 3 following a government decree issued on Monday and said that its president Gabriele Gravina had put forward several alternatives in case the championship could not be concluded.

One possibility would be to have play-offs to decide the title and relegation to Serie B, the statement said.

A second would be to declare the current standings to be final – which would result in Juventus winning the title – and a third would be to not have a champion side this season.

The last time that Serie A finished without a champion was in the 2004/05 season when Juventus were stripped of the title in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal and it was not re-assigned.

Serie A was previously decided by a playoff in 1964 when Bologna beat Inter Milan after the two finished level on points.

Even if Serie A were able to resume on April 4, which is far from certain under the current circumstances, it would have to play 12 rounds of matches, plus several postponed games, by May 24, an almost impossible task given the number of midweek dates reserved for European competition.

Gravina said he had therefore also proposed extending the season until May 31.

