Serie A teams face marathon end to season

Serie A teams will face two-games a week for the rest of the season once the league restarts following the coronavirus stoppage, according to the fixture list published on Monday.

The league confirmed that it will restart on June 20 and finish on August 2 and there will be matches almost every day during that period as it completes the remaining 12 rounds of matches, plus four games outstanding, in just over six weeks.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the pandemic but the government gave the green light for it to restart last Thursday.

Most weekend matchdays will run from Saturday to Monday and midweek rounds from Tuesday to Thursday.

The league will resume with the four matches postponed from previous rounds. Torino-Parma get the ball rolling at 1900 local time on June 20 followed by Verona v Cagliari.

Third-placed Inter Milan host Sampdoria the following evening while Atalanta entertain Sassuolo.

The first full matchday will be on June 22 with three games, including leaders Juventus at Bologna. Second-placed Lazio, who are one point off the top, will play their first game two days later with a tricky visit to fourth-placed Atalanta.

The potentially decisive match between Juventus and Lazio will be on July 20.

Meanwhile, the head of Italy’s football federation (FIGC) hopes that some fans can be allowed back into stadiums to watch Serie A matches before the end of the current season.

“It’s a wish, I sincerely hope so,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina told Radio24 in an interview when asked the return of fans to stadiums.

“It’s hard to imagine that, with all the precautions that are being taken, you cannot have a certain percentage of people in a stadium with 60,000 or 80,000 seats.”