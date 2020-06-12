Seven flags virus hit on ad markets

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The pandemic caused a steep drop in advertising in April, Seven Group says. Image by (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

advertising

Seven flags virus hit on ad markets

By AAP

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 12:13:26

Kerry Stokes’ diversified Seven Group says that COVID-19 has had an “unprecedented impact on advertising market” at Seven West Media, with metro advertising down 30.7 per cent in April and down 9.3 per cent year-to-date.

Seven West Media is responding by cutting spending by $90 million by June 2020 and a further $110 million in FY20/21, the group said in an investor presentation lodged with the ASX on Friday.

Seven West Media also announced late on Thursday it had revised a contract with the AFL that would save it $87 million from 2020 to 2022.

The deal would also extend Seven West Media’s deal with the AFL for another two years, through to 2024.

The AFL season recommenced on Thursday night and will conclude with the Grand Final on October 24.

Seven Group announced in April it was withdrawing its guidance and the company on Friday said it wouldn’t provide revised market guidance at this time due to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 measures.

At 1152 AEST, Seven Group shares were down 0.8 per cent to $16.88 while Seven West Media shares slid down 11.3 per cent to 13.75 cents.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines remorseful for virus breach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says vice-captain Ollie Wines is incredibly remorseful for being banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

Australian rules football

Higgins' AFL return is a win for Richmond

Richmond only managed a draw with Collingwood in the AFL season re-opener but were buoyed by young star Jack Higgins' return to football after brain surgery.

rugby league

Manly comeback piles more pain on Broncos

Manly overturned an 18-0 deficit to beat Brisbane 20-18, with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold disappointed over a late, match-defining penalty.

news

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.