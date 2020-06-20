Discover Australian Associated Press

Around 500 NSW healthcare workers will join a trial of a TB vaccine as a tool against coronavirus. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Seven new NSW virus cases, TB drug studied

By AAP

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 13:13:30

NSW has reported seven new COVID-19 cases – all among returned travellers in hotel quarantine – as 500 frontline healthcare workers trial a tuberculosis vaccine’s success in halting coronavirus transmission.

The seven new cases came from 17,363 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. The state has recorded 3143 COVID-19 cases to date, with none now in intensive care.

It comes as Victoria records a third consecutive day of new coronavirus cases reaching double digits, with 13 new cases announced – only one of them in hotel quarantine.

But Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday rejected any suggestion of restricting movement between NSW and Victoria, labelling domestic border closures “artificial”.

She also said they were thwarting movement, business and family reconnection as the state’s unemployment rate was revised upwards on Thursday to 6.4 per cent.

“There could be unexpected spikes and that’s the nature of a pandemic. I don’t begrudge the Victorians that – it’s not a reason to close borders with them,” she said.

Ms Berejiklian’s comments follow her description of NSW’s exclusion from a South Australian travel bubble including Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Tasmania as “crazy”.

The SA border closure for NSW residents is set to expire on July 20.

The NSW government, meanwhile, will on July 1 lift coronavirus-related guidelines on daily capacity across the public transport network to 1.3 million, up from about 875,000 but below the network’s full 2.2 million capacity.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said on Friday public transport fares would be temporarily cut in half during off-peak hours in an attempt to encourage social distancing.

It was also announced on Friday that some 500 frontline healthcare workers across five NSW sites would join an international 12-month trial to see if the BCG anti-tuberculosis vaccine can reduce the impact of COVID-19.

The NSW Health Services Union tipped $350,000 into the trial.

“This virus is not going away any time soon so until we have a proven vaccine, trials like this alongside daily testing and COVID-safe behaviours are vitally important,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in a statement.

