Seven posts H1 loss on $166m impairments

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Seven West Media has posted a first-half loss amid challenging conditions and lower advertising. Image by (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

economy, business and finance

Seven posts H1 loss on $166m impairments

By Liza Kappelle

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 11:36:15

Shares in Seven West Media have dropped to a record low after the media company posted a $67 million first-half loss as Australia’s TV market continued its rapid decline. 

The company’s statuary loss after tax compares with a profit of $83.4 million in the prior period, with significant pre tax items that included $106.4 million in impairments and $51.8 million in onerous contracts related to legacy deals for US content and for the Tokyo Olympics.

First-half revenue was down 3.2 per cent at $772.4 million as the Australian TV advertising market dropped 8.5 per cent during the half.

At 1119 AEDT, Seven West Media shares were down 13.5 per cent to 22.5 cents, down 31.8 per cent from the start of the year.

“Seven West Media’s strategy to transform the group into an agile, content led organisation continues at pace, but in the face of a difficult operating environment with challenging advertising market conditions,” the company said.

Chief executive James Warburton said the company’s Seven Network was number one by television revenue share, increasing its slice of the pie by 0.4 per cent to 38.8 per cent in the first half.

Mr Warburton acknowledged the 7.30pm Sunday to Thursday slot had been a continued weakness for Seven, although he said it presented the network with the opportunity for growth if it found a hit.

It had new programming coming and the Tokyo Games beginning in late July should be the “biggest Olympics ever” and would drive viewership for Seven, Mr Warburton said.

The network had signed 10 advertising sponsors for the Olympics and was close to signing another two, with revenue from those deals already bringing in $90 million.

Mr Warburton said 7News.com.au had been a “stunning success” and was Australia’s No. 4 news website just 10 months after its launch.

He said The West’s paywall was tracking ahead of expectations. 

Mr Warburton said the company was working on the divestment of Redwave and proposed $45 million sale of Pacific Magazines, which is being reviewed by the ACCC. 

Seven is trying to reduce its $541.5 million in debt and is undertaking a strategic review of Seven Studios after receiving inquiries about a sale, Mr Warburton said.

Australia’s largest production company, Seven Studios produced 50 programs and series in 2019, including the first major Australian commission from Amazon, and during the first half it brought in $24.7 million in earnings on $53.2 million of revenue.

Seven West forecasts full-year underlying earnings before interest and tax to come in between $165 million and $175 million subject to market conditions and improved ratings.

Seven West’s will again not pay an interim dividend. 

SEVEN WEST’S CHALLENGING HALF

* Revenue for the six months to December 31 down 3.2 pct to $772.4 million compared with the same period in 2018

* A statutory loss of $64.4 million, compared to a $116.8 million profit a year ago

* No dividend.

Latest sport

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

rugby league

Izaia Perese stood down by Broncos

Brisbane Broncos have stood down promising talent Izaia Perese after he was charged with drug offences.

Australian rules football

AFL grand final to remain in day timeslot

The AFL commission has opted to maintain the AFL grand final in its current afternoon timeslot for the 2020 season.

rugby league

No NZ anthem as Maori All Stars show unity

The Maori All Stars say the decision to not play God Defend New Zealand before the NRL All Stars game is a show of support for their Indigenous opponents.

cricket

India set to play Gabba and day-night Test

The Gabba is likely to host the Test series opener between Australia and India next summer, while one of the four matches is set to be played under lights.

news

inquiry

Disability abuse 'should shock Aussies'

The disability royal commission is investigating problems faced by people with cognitive disability trying to access treatment in the health system.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

world

health

China data hints at declining spread: WHO

The WHO says a new analysis suggests the number of coronavirus infections appears to be declining in China.