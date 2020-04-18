Discover Australian Associated Press

New Yorkers will remain locked down until May 15 after the governor extended the state's shutdown.

Health

Seven US states extend shutdown to May 15

By Maria Caspani and Susan Heavey

April 18, 2020

April 18, 2020

Seven US states have extended a shutdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic until May 15, even as President Donald Trump prepared a plan to end the lockdown in some states as early as May 1.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended his stay-at-home order by another two weeks despite a downward trend in key metrics such as hospitalisations that pointed to a stabilisation in the outbreak. 

He said he was extending the restrictions on business and social life in co-ordination with six neighbouring states that agreed to take a regional approach to reopening.

Last week, Los Angeles extended its restrictions to May 15, and the District of Columbia did the same on Wednesday.

“What happens after that, I don’t know – we will see, depending on what the data says,” said Cuomo, whose state is the hardest hit in the US.

Later on Thursday, Trump is expected to detail his strategy to begin reopening the devastated US economy by May 1.

Trump’s plans come despite concerns from health experts, governors and business leaders about the dangers of lifting restrictions without widespread testing in place.

The number of deaths recorded in the US on Wednesday rose by 2500, a second consecutive daily record. 

The US death toll in the global pandemic is now more than 31,000, higher than any other nation.

The restrictions have strangled the US economy to an extent not seen since the Great Depression nearly a century ago. 

Another 5.2 million more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, lifting total filings for claims over the past month to more than 20 million.

Trump was scheduled to hold a call with the nation’s governors at 3pm local time (5am Friday AEST) and said he would announce his plan at a news conference later on Thursday. 

The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled to hold its daily public briefing at 5pm local time (7am Friday AEST).

In addition to the seven-state east coast coalition, three governors from the west coast have formed a similar alliance to co-ordinate any reopening. 

The 10 states, mostly led by Democrats, together make up 38 per cent of the US economy.

