Police say 8 killed in Germany shootings

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Several people have been shot dead in the southwest German town of Hanau. Image by EPA PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Police say 8 killed in Germany shootings

By AAP

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 11:08:28

Eight people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau.

A short police statement gave no information on the victims. It said that authorities are searching for the perpetrators, and it is not immediately clear what the reason for the shootings may have been.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometres east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. 

It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

The report said that the perpetrators subsequently drove to the western neighbourhood of Kesselstadt before they started shooting again at another shisha bar.

Latest sport

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

rugby league

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

cricket

South Africa brings bad memories for Smith

Returning to the team hotel in Johannesburg where he was handed a 12-month ball-tampering ban has brought back unpleasant memories for Steve Smith.

soccer

Ange's Yokohama smash Sydney FC 4-0

Ange Postecoglou's Japanese champions Yokohama F. Marinos have thrashed Sydney FC 4-0 in the Sky Blues' first Asian Champions League game of the season.

athletics, track and field

Added funding secures Stawell Gift future

Stawell Gift officials have backed down and accepted increased Victorian government funding, ensuring the future of Australia's oldest professional foot race.

news

air and space accident

Investigators head to Vic plane crash site

Authorities will start an investigation to discern the cause of the fatal two-plane crash that killed four people in Victoria.

sport

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

world

virus diseases

Another 79 have coronavirus on cruise ship

Authorities in Japan say another 79 people have tested positive for coronavirus on the cruise liner Diamond Princess.