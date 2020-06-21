Three dead in stabbing attack in UK town

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Several people have been stabbed in a park in the English town of Reading, according to reports. Image by AP PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Three dead in stabbing attack in UK town

By AAP

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 07:30:51

Several people have been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading, according to media reports, and the Telegraph newspaper says three people have died.

Two people were rushed to a hospital in the area on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

Police said they arrested a man at the scene and Britain’s interior minister, Priti Patel, said she was deeply concerned to hear reports of the incident.

The Telegraph said police were treating the incident as a random attack.

Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter protest in the town earlier in the day.

A BLM supporter said on Facebook that the incident happened a few hours after the protest and people who attended the demonstration were unharmed.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed paramedics rushing to help at least three people who were bleeding on the ground in a park. Reuters was unable to verify the footage independently.

Police Minister Kit Malthouse called the incident “horrific, dreadful” in a Twitter message.

The head of the local council authority in Reading, Jason Brock urged people to stay away from the town centre.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council, representing senior police officers, urged people on Twitter to avoid speculation about the incident and to refrain from sharing of video or images of it. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

Australian rules football

Blues hang onto upset Cats in AFL thriller

Carlton are partying like its 1996 after defeating Geelong at Kardinia Park for the first time in 24 years, stunning the Cats by two points on Saturday night.

rugby league

Roosters inflict first NRL defeat on Eels

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco has suffered a worrying concussion in their 24-10 over NRL leaders Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Bombers grounded after positive COVID test

Essendon's AFL match against Melbourne has been postponed after Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Storm wait on Vic Govt relaxing bubble

The NRL will analyse case numbers in Victoria as the league and the state government wait to decide on any easing of the bubble for Melbourne players.

news

virus diseases

SA, WA wary after Victoria's virus spike

South Australia and Western Australia could further delay reopening their borders after Victoria's coronavirus case numbers ballooned to a two-month high.

sport

Australian rules football

Betts attack 'galvanises' Blues to AFL win

After a week where he was again targeted by racist trolls, Eddie Betts inspired Carlton to their first AFL win in Geelong since 1996.

world

imperial and royal matters

Prince William's family birthday photos

To celebrate the 38th birthday of Prince William the royal family has released new pictures of him taken by Kate playing with George, Charlotte and Louis.