Three dead in stabbing attack in UK town

Several people have been stabbed in the southern English town of Reading, according to media reports, and the Telegraph newspaper says three people have died.

Two people were rushed to a hospital in the area on Saturday, a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

Police said they arrested a man at the scene and Britain’s interior minister, Priti Patel, said she was deeply concerned to hear reports of the incident.

The Telegraph said police were treating the incident as a random attack.

Sky News said the stabbings took place at the site of Black Lives Matter protest in the town earlier in the day.

A BLM supporter said on Facebook that the incident happened a few hours after the protest and people who attended the demonstration were unharmed.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed paramedics rushing to help at least three people who were bleeding on the ground in a park. Reuters was unable to verify the footage independently.

Police Minister Kit Malthouse called the incident “horrific, dreadful” in a Twitter message.

The head of the local council authority in Reading, Jason Brock urged people to stay away from the town centre.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council, representing senior police officers, urged people on Twitter to avoid speculation about the incident and to refrain from sharing of video or images of it.