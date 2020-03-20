Discover Australian Associated Press

Sex workers say their industry is vulnerable to the health and financial impacts of coronavirus. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Sex industry acts on virus

By Ulises Izquierdo

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 15:36:35

Sex workers say the impact of coronavirus will be particularly damaging for an industry fighting for decriminalisation and access to labour rights. 

Scarlet Alliance, which represents sex workers, says in an already stigmatised industry, the virus poses extra challenges.

“In many places our work is criminalised and that means our industry isn’t included in standard workplace health and safety legislation or industrial relations legislation,” Ms Gala Vanting said.

“Sex workers educate one another about how to stay safe at work and establish best practice as professionals and have always had a high standard of knowledge and implementation.”

Ms Vanting said the decriminalisation of sex work in all states and territories would create the best opportunity to be included under existing WHS legislation.

One fully licensed escort agency in Victoria, where some forms of sex work are legalised, has decided to stop providing services.

“We believe to date that we’ve done an excellent job at providing a safe, friendly, healthy and positive working environment,” High Class Melbourne Escort Agency said.

In order to maintain these standards, the agency decided to cease all services.

“It was not an easy decision, however for the bigger better cause of health, it must come before profits.”

The financial impact at a time of social distancing is an aspect the sex industry is struggling with.

“Sex workers are casual labourers, and there’s now much much less work for us, which will affect the most marginalised sex workers more and more quickly,” Ms. Vanting told AAP.

“Sex workers don’t have a union but United Voice is sympathetic to our situation and we hope that we can be included in lobbying efforts.”

Scarlet Alliance is also in talks about how to push for sex workers to be included in government assistance packages.

