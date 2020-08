Shares have finished the session lower on the Australian market after investors ran out of the enthusiasm that propelled indices almost two per cent higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed on Wednesday lower by 36.3 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 6001.3 points, while the All Ordinaries index closed lower by 30.6 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 6135.9.

The Australian dollar was buying 71.79 US cents at 1624 AEST, up from 71.31 US cents at Tuesday’s close.