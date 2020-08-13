Shares lower as reporting season ramps up

The latest batch of coronavirus-hit earnings reports has contributed to the Australian share market’s worst session in August.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index closed lower by 41.0 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 6091.0 points on Thursday.

The All Ordinaries index ended down 33.1 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 6223.9.

On the busiest day of the reporting season so far, coronavirus impacts emerged as the dominant theme.

AGL and Telstra were among the first to report and both cited virus impacts on profit and outlook.

AGL warned of substantially reduced margins in wholesale electricity and gas from COVID-19, while Telstra posted a 14.4 per cent fall in annual profit.

AGL shares dropped 9.59 per cent to $15.36, while Telstra shares fell 8.26 per cent to $3.11.

Shaw and Partners chief investment officer Martin Crabb said both disappointed in outlook and dividend.

“People who are holding that stock for yield, they’re getting hurt pretty badly,” he said.

Mr Crabb said there had been bipolar behaviour on the market.

“AMP and QBE, two of the biggest dogs in the market, had much better outlook,” he said.

AMP shares finished 10.87 per cent higher to $1.53 after the wealth manager declared a special dividend and a $200 million share buyback after its first-half result came in as expected.

QBE gained 6.76 per cent to $10.74 after its first half net loss was not quite as bad as forecast.

Also driving the market lower was a sell-off on banks.

The financial sector was down 1.08 per cent after it had led gains for three consecutive days.

ANZ was down 1.64 per cent to $18.54, the Commonwealth lost 2.57 per cent to $72.43 following Wednesday’s full-year loss, NAB declined 1.48 per cent to $18.01 and Westpac dipped 1.32 per cent to $17.95.

Mr Crabb said of the market: “We’ve performed quite well recently … I think we’ve seen a bit of profit-taking.”

Jobs data showed unemployment rose to 7.5 per cent in July from 7.4 per cent the previous month, although Mr Crabb believed this news was of little consequence to the market.

The nation’s battle with the coronavirus continued.