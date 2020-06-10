Discover Australian Associated Press

The Australian share market has dropped in early trade. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

Shares fall early after extended rally

By Steven Deare

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 11:01:48

Shares have slipped early on the Australian share market after six consecutive days of gains.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index was lower by 29.0 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 6115.9 points after the first 30 minutes of trade on Wednesday.

The All Ordinaries index was 25.9 points, or 0.41 per cent lower, at 6237.0.

Energy and financial stocks, down 2.18 and 1.9 per cent respectively, were the main drag on the indices.  

Shares in online retailer Kogan.com have been placed in a trading halt ahead of a share sale to institutional and retail investors.

In energy, Woodside and Origin had the biggest losses of some big names, down 2.72 and 2.49 per cent respectively.

The big banks shed a similar number of percentage points.

ANZ fell 2.86 per cent to $20.40, the Commonwealth Bank slipped 1.72 per cent to $70.96, NAB lost 2.39 per cent to $19.98 and Westpac slid 2.31 per cent to $19.42.

Mining fortunes were mixed with BHP up 0.08 per cent to $37.67, Rio fell 1.71 per cent to $99.64 and Fortescue edged up by 0.17 per cent to $14.89.

Gold miners had a bright start. Newcrest gained 0.85 per cent to $28.63, Northern Star was higher by 3.47 per cent to $13.25, and Evolution rose 2.48 per cent to $5.37.

Health was the best-performing sector, up 1.63 per cent.

Large biotech CSL gave the sector the biggest boost with Its share price up by 2.43 per cent to $285.27. 

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 and Dow fell as the Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting.

While no major policy announcements are expected when the US central bank wraps up on Thursday morning, Australian time, investors will scrutinise remarks on the health of the economy, which has been reopening after coronavirus-related closures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell around one per cent each while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 per cent.

In Australia on Wednesday, investors are eyeing data for housing, personal and business loans from April as well the Westpac consumer sentiment June index, which showed that confidence is back to the levels before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian dollar was buying 69.40 US cents at 1030 AEST, up from 69.37 US cents at the close of trade on Tuesday.

