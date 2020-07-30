Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The ASX is likely to be higher at the opening of trade. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Shares set to rise after Wall Street rally

By Steven Deare

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 08:23:44

The Australian share market is set for strong start after a rally on Wall Street following the US Federal Reserve reiterating supportive measures for the economy.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 54.0 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 6029.0 points at 0800 AEST on Thursday.

In the US overnight, trading momentum picked up after the Fed said it will keep interest rates at a record low as the economy struggles through the recession created by the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to continue buying Treasury and mortgage bonds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.61 per cent higher to 26,539.57, the S&P 500 gained 1.24 per cent, to 3,258.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.35 per cent to 10,542.94.

Gold prices have surged to record levels this week, and rose after the Fed decision. Spot gold was trading at $US1970.40 at 0800 AEST.

In Australia today, building approvals data for June will show any continuing impact of the virus crisis on investment.

Financial services provider Macquarie Group will hold its annual general meeting.

Rio Tinto reported a better-than-expected first half profit late on Wednesday. The global miner saw a sharp V-shaped recovery in China as stimulus spurred industrial activity.

The Australian dollar was buying 71.90 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 71.73 US cents at Wednesday’s close.

Latest sport

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

Australian rules football

Daw hopes his AFL comeback can inspire

Majak Daw feared he may never play another AFL game after a serious incident in 2018, but the North Melbourne defender's resilience has resulted in a comeback.

Australian rules football

Cats' Hawkins succeeds at AFL tribunal

Veteran Geelong forward Tom Hawkins is free to play in the Cats' AFL blockbuster against West Coast after successfully challenging his one-game ban.

rugby league

NRL gets tick of approval from Queensland

The NRL has received confirmation from the Queensland Government that its exemption to fly in and out of the state will continue despite border closures.

Australian rules football

Sydney's AFL clubs join COVID-19 exodus

Sydney and GWS are the latest AFL teams forced to relocate because of the COVID-19 pandemic after Queensland's move to close its border to all Sydneysiders.

news

health

Tough NSW gym limits, Qld closes to Sydney

All gyms in NSW will soon have stricter COVID-19 health restrictions in place as Qld announces a ban on all Greater Sydney residents from entering the state.

sport

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.