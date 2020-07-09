Discover Australian Associated Press

The ASX is tipped to be higher early in trade. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Shares to rise after US markets end higher

By Steven Deare

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 08:18:59

Australian shares are expected to rise early after gains on Wall Street, where a rebound in technology shares outweighed concerns from surging coronavirus cases.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was higher by 50.0 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 5941.0 points at 0800 AEST on Wednesday.

US investors have been weighing a recent string of upbeat economic data including record job additions and a rebound in the service sector in June, against the surge in US coronavirus cases recently.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68 per cent to 26,067.28, the S&P 500 gained 0.78 per cent to 3,169.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.44 per cent to 10,492.50.

In Australia, economic data of interest to be published includes housing, personal and business loans for May.

Meanwhile Melburnians have begun the first day back of stay-at-home lockdown for six weeks in a bid to contain a second wave of coronavirus cases in the state.

Residents can only leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise, and study or work.

IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said whether investors have fully discounted the economic impact of the lockdown would be the driving factor for the ASX today.

He said COVID-19 sensitive sectors, such as banking, real estate and consumer discretionaries, were mostly responsible for the ASX200’s 1.54 per cent drop on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar was buying 69.81 US cents at 0800 AEST, higher from 69.34 US cents at the close of trade on Wednesday.

Latest sport

basketball

Mills to donate $1.5 mln to Aust causes

Patty Mills says he will use the NBA restart to shine a spotlight on racism and help Australian black communities.

rugby league

D-day looms in NRL tug of war over Fifita

Gold Coast Titans have made yet another big money play for Brisbane star forward David Fifita who looks set to make a final decision on his future next week.

soccer

PFA slams A-League travel fiasco

Professional Footballers Australia has slammed the A-League over the failure of Melbourne's three A-League teams to leave Victoria for a second consecutive day.

Australian rules football

AFL flag fancies Brisbane set for SCG test

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan says five rounds isn't enough evidence to assess which teams are the AFL pacesetters as he plots Geelong's downfall in Sydney.

Australian rules football

Brisbane's Zorko returns to AFL action

Brisbane have named captain Dayne Zorko to return from injury in the Lions' AFL game against Geelong at the SCG.

news

politics

Leaders to discuss international arrivals

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says Melbourne's fresh lockdown will be more difficult than the first as millions wake up under harsher rules.

sport

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases now above 12 million

A Reuters tally shows global coronavirus cases have exceeded 12 million, with the Americas accounting for more than half the world's infections.