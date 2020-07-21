Discover Australian Associated Press

The ASX is poised to open higher. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Shares to rise early after vaccine hope

By Steven Deare

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 07:23:29

Possible coronavirus vaccines will likely help the Australian stock market rise in early trading, after more promising results.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was up by 46.0 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 6016.0 points at 0700 AEST on Tuesday.

US markets closed higher after drugs from AstraZenica, CanSino Biologics, and a partnership between Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, were safely administered and induced immune responses.

Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer of investment firm NovaPoint, said news of drugs for COVID-19 had become the new risk on or off trigger for the market.

The drug results come after United States deaths from the virus passed the 140,000 mark over the weekend and cases continued to rise in 42 of 50 states.

Technology stocks surged as part of the rise. Amazon and Microsoft had the biggest lifts on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.92 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 26,680.87, the S&P 500 gained 27.11 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 3,251.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 263.90 points, or 2.51 per cent, to 10,767.09.

In Australia today, Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe will speak about the virus, labour market and public sector balance sheets at a lunch to help mental health charity The Anika Foundation.

The Australian dollar was trading at 70.17 US cents, up from 69.88 US cents at Monday’s close.

As parts of Australia open up faster than others amid the pandemic, the Morrison government is revamping its JobKeeper and JobSeeker economic supports.

