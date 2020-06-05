Discover Australian Associated Press

Shares are poised to slip in early trade after US investors ended days of consecutive days. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Shares to slip early after US rally ends

By Steven Deare

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 08:18:09

Shares on the Australian market are poised to slip in early trade after Wall Street ended its four-day run of gains.

The SPI 200 futures contract was down 14 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 5,986.0 at 0800 AEST on Friday, indicating losses early.

In the US overnight, a report showed that the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits eased for a ninth straight week, roughly in line with the market’s expectations.

Yet economists saw pockets of disappointment after the total number of people getting benefits rose slightly. 

The S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent to 3,112.35 after being on track earlier in the day for its longest winning streak since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent to 26,281.82 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7 per cent, to 9,615.81.

In Australia today, the federal government will outline changes to foreign investment laws. The changes are designed to protect companies critical to Australia’s national security.

The Australian Industry Group will publish data on the performance of the services sector for May.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index hit a peak of 6,040.2 before retreating somewhat to finish Thursday up 50.2 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 5,991.8 points.

The All Ordinaries index rose 47.1 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 6,112.

One Australian dollar was buying 69.41 US cents at 0800 AEST, up from 68.90 US cents at the close of trade on Thursday.

economy, business and finance

Foreign investments to face tough new test

The federal government is making sweeping changes to foreign investment laws designed to protect companies critical to national security.

sport

rugby league

Broncos suffer record NRL loss at home

Brisbane Broncos have suffered their worst home loss in the club's NRL history after being thrashed 59-0 by Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium.

world

funeral

George Floyd mourned in Minneapolis

Mourners have gathered in the US city of Minneapolis for a memorial service for George Floyd, who was killed in police custody.