The ASX is poised to open lower. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Shares to slip early after US sell-off

By Steven Deare

July 27, 2020

2020-07-27 08:16:05

Shares are expected to fall at the start of the trading week on the ASX after a broad sell-off on US markets last week due to weak earnings and surging coronavirus cases.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was lower by 27.0 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 5972.0 points at 0800 AEST on Monday.

US markets closed lower on Friday after more than 1000 people died from COVID-19 in that country. The grim milestone came as total US cases surged past 4 million.

The tech sector weighed heaviest on all three major US stock averages, ahead of results from Apple, Alphabet and Amazon.com on July 30 in a weak trading environment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.68 per cent to 26,469.89, the S&P 500 lost 0.62 per cent to 3,215.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.94 per cent to 10,363.18.

Investors have also been concerned about relations between the US and China following a tit-for-tat moves by both countries to close the other’s consulate in one of their cities.  

Gold prices on Friday topped the $US1,900 per ounce ceiling for the first time since 2011 due to the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose after supportive Euro and US economic data with Brent crude at $US43.34 a barrel.

In Australia, the point of most interest this week will be inflation data for the June quarter, due on Wednesday.

The CBA and AMP Capital both forecast Australia’s key inflation measure, the consumer price index, will drop about two per cent.

That would be the biggest quarterly fall since records began in 1948 and would take the annual rate negative for the first time since 1997.

The Australian dollar was trading at 70.96 US cents at 0800 AEST, barely changed from 70.94 US cents at Friday’s close.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Eagles soar, Crows woes continue in AFL

West Coast have stormed back into AFL premiership calculations with a 66-point thumping of fellow contenders Collingwood at Optus Stadium.

rugby league

Knights' hooker curse batters title hopes

Newcastle will be down to fielding a fourth-choice hooker after losing Andrew McCullough and Connor Watson to NRL season-ending injuries.

boxing

Cagey Whittaker ready for UFC title tilt

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has scored a unanimous points win over England's Darren Till in Abu Dhabi.

rugby league

NRL open to exempt SBW and Wolfpack mates

Peter V'landys says the ARLC could be open to Toronto players holding Super League and NRL contracts, allowing the likes of Sonny Bill Williams to return.

Australian rules football

St Kilda stun AFL leaders Port Adelaide

St Kilda have booted 12 goals to defeat Port Adelaide by 29 points, via a stunning final-quarter surge, in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

news

disease

Concern after nation's deadliest virus day

Authorities remain worried about the deadly Victorian coronavirus outbreak but say there's light at the end of the tunnel, as concern grows over aged care.

sport

Australian rules football

Eagles soar, Crows woes continue in AFL

West Coast have stormed back into AFL premiership calculations with a 66-point thumping of fellow contenders Collingwood at Optus Stadium.

world

virus diseases

Worldwide coronavirus cases nearing 16m

Global coronavirus infections are nearing 16 million cases and 642,837 people have died from COVID-19 during the global pandemic.