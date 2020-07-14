Shark documentary-maker mauled in Qld

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A woman has been mauled by a shark while swimming at Queelnsland's Fitzroy Island. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

disaster and accident

Shark documentary-maker mauled in Qld

By Sonia Kohlbacher

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 16:40:24

A shark documentary-maker has been mauled by a shark while swimming at a resort island while enjoying a day off in far north Queensland.

The 29-year-old woman was bitten on the leg about midday on Tuesday at Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, Queensland Ambulance Services says.

“I still love sharks. Sharks are beautiful,” the woman told reporters as she was wheeled into Cairns Hospital.

She remains at the hospital in a stable condition.

Doctors, who were guests at the Fitzroy Island Resort, applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before a rescue helicopter and paramedics arrived.

“She ended up with a possible fracture of the left ankle and some lacerations,” paramedic Terry Cumming told reporters.

“She was in a little bit of pain but we managed to get that under control.”

Mr Cumming said the woman had been swimming on a day off about 100 metres from a jetty when the shark attacked.

She was flown to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

“She’s great. She’s in there smiling and very happy,” Mr Cumming said.

Fitzroy Island Resort chief executive Glen Macdonald said the woman had been on a boat before the attack and emerged from the water saying she had been bitten.

“She was laughing with staff and when questioned said she did not know what had caused the injury,” he said.

It is the third shark attack in recent weeks off Australia’s east coast.

On Saturday a teenager died while surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach, off northern NSW, in Australia’s fifth fatal shark attack this year.

The previous weekend, a 36-year-old Sunshine Coast man died after being mauled while spearfishing off Queensland’s Fraser Island.

Last month, Gold Coast surfer Rob Pedretti, 60, died after he was attacked at Salt Beach at South Kingscliff in northern NSW.

A shark also killed 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba in April off North West Island in the southern Great Barrier Reef.

Experienced diver Gary Johnson, 57, was killed by a shark near Cull Island in Esperance on Western Australia’s south coast in January.

Latest news

virus diseases

NSW 'likely' exposed to Victoria outbreak

It will be mandatory for NSW pubs to record contact details of patrons after 28 COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak at a pub in Sydney's southwest.

virus diseases

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Victoria

Victoria recorded two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 26.

disaster and accident

Shark documentary-maker mauled in Qld

A shark documentary-maker has a serious leg injury after being mauled by a shark while swimming at far north Queensland's Fitzroy Island.

disease

ADF personnel partner with Victorian ambos

Still more Defence troops are being sent to Victoria to help efforts to stop the further spread of coronavirus as the national number of infections tops 10,000.

health

SA delays NSW and ACT border changes

South Australia has decided to further delay the opening of its borders for people coming from NSW and the ACT.

news

virus diseases

NSW 'likely' exposed to Victoria outbreak

It will be mandatory for NSW pubs to record contact details of patrons after 28 COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak at a pub in Sydney's southwest.

sport

soccer

A-League still aims to play out in NSW

An outbreak of coronavirus in NSW won't derail the FFA's hopes to play out the remainder of the A-League season in the state.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.