Sharks give Morris NRL release to Roosters

Josh Morris will get his way and head to the Sydney Roosters after Cronulla agreed to release the experienced centre after round two of the NRL.

Morris will start his season at the Sharks against South Sydney on Saturday before being allowed to leave in a fortnight when injury concerns are alleviated.

It will allow the former representative veteran to end his career alongside his twin brother Brett, and fill the void left by the departure of Latrell Mitchell at left centre.

The Sharks will in turn be paid a transfer fee and have been allowed to negotiate with Roosters forward Poasa Faamausili

“After much internal discussion and following lengthy negotiations with the Sydney Roosters, the release request has been granted ultimately due to circumstances surrounding the Sharks salary cap, a situation which has been impacted by previous infringements,” the Sharks said in a statement.

“Prior to coming to the decision to release Morris, the Sharks explored a myriad of options to ensure they remained salary cap compliant, with the NRL’s suspended $500,000 fine from past breaches the determining factor in the decision.”

Cronulla have significant injury concerns with Matt Moylan missing the opening round of the season with a calf complaint while Josh Dugan is battling knee injuries.