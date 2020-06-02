Sharks’ Moylan ready for NRL halves shift

Cronulla’s Matt Moylan says his body is ready to play 80 minutes at five-eighth if required this week in the NRL absence of Chad Townsend.

Halfback Townsend is expected to miss Saturday night’s clash with North Queensland due to a hamstring injury.

Moylan only came off the bench and played in the middle as the NRL returned to action after the coronavirus shutdown, with the Sharks managing his workload as he makes his way back from his own injury woes.

But he said he would have no problem playing the full game against the Cowboys as the Sharks aim to revive their season after a winless start.

“I feel pretty confident. I have worked hard on getting my hammy and calf under control,” Moylan said.

“I feel like I have done that and got enough training into it.

“But the only way to know for sure is to go out there and put a performance in.”

Moylan last played five-eighth for Cronulla in 2018, before Shaun Johnson’s arrival at the club.

It formed part of an on-again, off-again experiment that eventually saw him hold the No.6 jersey all the way through to the preliminary final.

“I’m definitely confident with knowing the role there and what I would have to do,” Moylan said.

“I would be happy to go there if Chad’s not playing.”

Canberra’s John Bateman continues to race the clock to be fit to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Bateman is yet to play this year after off-season shoulder surgery but was considered some chance of a return for their win over Melbourne.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed teenage livewire Tesi Niu will debut from the bench against the Sydney Roosters, with Herbie Farnworth to move to the wing.