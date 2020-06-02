Sharks’ Moylan ready for NRL halves shift

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Matt Moylan could return to the halves as Cronulla look to cover the absence of Chad Townsend. Image by Craig Golding/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Sharks’ Moylan ready for NRL halves shift

By Scott Bailey

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 13:59:34

Cronulla’s Matt Moylan says his body is ready to play 80 minutes at five-eighth if required this week in the NRL absence of Chad Townsend.

Halfback Townsend is expected to miss Saturday night’s clash with North Queensland due to a hamstring injury.

Moylan only came off the bench and played in the middle as the NRL returned to action after the coronavirus shutdown, with the Sharks managing his workload as he makes his way back from his own injury woes.

But he said he would have no problem playing the full game against the Cowboys as the Sharks aim to revive their season after a winless start.

“I feel pretty confident. I have worked hard on getting my hammy and calf under control,” Moylan said.

“I feel like I have done that and got enough training into it.

“But the only way to know for sure is to go out there and put a performance in.”

Moylan last played five-eighth for Cronulla in 2018, before Shaun Johnson’s arrival at the club.

It formed part of an on-again, off-again experiment that eventually saw him hold the No.6 jersey all the way through to the preliminary final.

“I’m definitely confident with knowing the role there and what I would have to do,” Moylan said.

“I would be happy to go there if Chad’s not playing.”

Canberra’s John Bateman continues to race the clock to be fit to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Bateman is yet to play this year after off-season shoulder surgery but was considered some chance of a return for their win over Melbourne.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed teenage livewire Tesi Niu will debut from the bench against the Sydney Roosters, with Herbie Farnworth to move to the wing.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sharks' Moylan ready for NRL halves shift

Matt Moylan says his body is ready to get through 80 minutes if he is needed to play five-eighth in his second NRL game back from injury for Cronulla.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

Australian rules football

Hawks' Kennedy Snr a Hall of Fame legend

Hawthorn coaching great John Kennedy Snr has been elevated as the 29th legend of the Australian Football Hall of Fame, with St Kilda's Lenny Hayes inducted too.

rugby union

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

sport

Ricciardo joins call for action on racism

Basketball legend Michael Jordan has joined the chorus of sporting personalities from across the globe to address the death of George Floyd.

news

politics

Healthcare workers act over NSW pay freeze

Nurses and other healthcare workers will begin taking industrial action to protest the NSW government's proposed 12-month public pay freeze.

sport

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Trump vows to end violent US protests

President Donald Trump has pledged to end the looting and violence, saying he would deploy the military if governors refused to call out the National Guard.