Josh Morris could play his final game for Cronulla in round one of their 2020 NRL campaign. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Sharks set to release Josh Morris: report

By Matt Encarnacion

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 12:53:55

Cronulla are reportedly set to release Josh Morris to join reigning NRL premiers the Sydney Roosters, possibly as soon as next week. 

Morris has requested a release from the final year of his contract with the Sharks to end his playing career alongside twin brother Brett.

Cronulla previously blocked the potential exit with coach John Morris reluctant on letting their 33-year-old backline utility walk away given the club’s current injury crisis in their backline. 

There were multiple suggestions the former Kangaroos and NSW State of Origin centre would only be granted a release once the Sharks’ injured players returned. 

However, News Corp on Tuesday reported that Morris will be free to sign with the Roosters after Cronulla’s season-opener against South Sydney on Saturday.

A $75,000 transfer is believed to be included, which will help alleviate the Sharks’ well-publicised salary cap issues.

There have also been reports raising the possibility of a player-swap, or a loan, involving promising Roosters forward Poasa Faamausili.

The development comes after Cronulla rushed to re-sign Jesse Ramien from Newcastle late last year, prompting Morris to consider his time in the Shire.

Injuries to Matt Moylan (calf) and Josh Dugan (knee) will force Cronulla to field a vastly inexperienced back five against the Rabbitohs at Kogarah.

Rising star Bronson Xerri (shoulder) is in doubt while Will Kennedy likely to be named at fullback when the round one squads are released on Tuesday afternoon.

