Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Defender Heath Shaw threw his support behind backed Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Shaw leaps to GWS coach’s defence

By Shayne Hope

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 15:41:34

Greater Western Sydney veteran Heath Shaw has labelled ongoing criticism of coach Leon Cameron “boring” in the wake of a shock defeat to Sydney that dealt the Giants’ AFL finals chances a huge blow.

The Giants, last year’s beaten grand finalists, have slumped to ninth on the ladder and require a dramatic turnaround in form if they are to challenge premiership contenders West Coast on Sunday.

GWS expect to have star pair Toby Greene (hamstring) and Phil Davis (knee) back from injury for the clash at Optus Stadium, where another loss would intensify the pressure on Cameron.

Although he is out of contract at the end of the year, the Giants have committed to the 47-year-old Cameron remaining at the helm for a further two seasons.

“It actually gets a bit boring, to be honest,” Shaw said of the Cameron criticism.

“When we lose it’s Leon’s fault and we’ve produced no effort and when we win we only win on talent.

“It’s been a trend for a fairly long time with this club.

“But over a long period of time we’ve built some success on our foundations and a game style that works, and players executing that game style.

“Anyone who watched the game last week would know that we (players) weren’t doing that.

“It wasn’t a performance you’ve seen very often from us.”

Shaw said the Giants had been dealt some “tough love” in their review of one of their worst displays, which captain Stephen Coniglio described as “hopeless” during a half-time interview.

“We understand that what we dished up last week wasn’t good enough,” Shaw said.

“It’s not the style that we play and it’s disappointing for us as a team.

“We’ll look to rectify that this week and change the way we go about it.”

The 34-year-old defender warned detractors against putting a line through the Giants as a flag threat in 2020.

“I haven’t wavered from where we’re at or how much I think we can win this premiership this year,” Shaw said.

“We’ve got a bit of hard work to do in the meantime to get ourselves in a position to play finals and then go from there.

“It’s a unique year, anything can happen, so don’t write off the Giants just yet.”

Latest sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

rugby league

NRL issues fines to Broncos for pub visit

A pub lunch has turned costly for Brisbane with the NRL fining the club and 10 players a total of $140,000 for breaching biosecurity protocols.

cricket

Mental health key in COVID comeback: Finch

National captain Aaron Finch says Cricket Australia has a heightened focus on the mental health of players as they prepare to enter a UK biosecurity bubble.

Australian rules football

Shaw leaps to GWS coach's defence

Heath Shaw still believes Leon Cameron can lead Greater Western Sydney to this year's AFL premiership but admits there is plenty of work to do.

soccer

Euro base would help Matildas: Montemurro

Leading women's coach Joe Montemurro says the Matildas would benefit from having a base in Europe, with the majority of Australia's top players now based there.

news

epidemic and plague

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney's Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

No return for Storm skipper against Eels

Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith is still out with a shoulder injury but the Sydney Roosters will welcome back some NRL reinforcements to take on Wests Tigers.

world

terrorism

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

At least 66 victims will give impact statements in next week's sentencing of the Christchurch mosques terrorist.