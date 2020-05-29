Ship clean-up continues along NSW coast

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Fifteen of the 40 containers from the APL England have now been accounted for, NSW Maritime says. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Ship clean-up continues along NSW coast

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 17:55:58

The clean-up mission continues along NSW’s coastline with less than half of the 40 shipping containers which fell off the APL England on the weekend accounted for.

The cargo ship lost the containers south of Sydney during rough seas on Sunday night.

Fifteen of the 40 containers have now been accounted for, NSW Maritime says, with efforts under way to remove them from beaches along the coastline. 

A tug boat was deployed from Newcastle on Thursday to retrieve five containers that washed ashore at Bateau Bay on the Central Coast. 

“The containers were moved by tides from the beach at Bateau Bay around 1.30pm and broke up on the rocks, spilling their contents and increasing the level of complexity for the operation,” a NSW Maritime spokeswoman said in a statement. 

These were the same containers sighted floating off Terrigal on Wednesday.

A second tug boat left Botany Bay to retrieve a single container located off Port Kembla, in the Illawarra region, while a third left Sydney to collect four near Norah Head on the Central Coast.

Contractors have begun to remove and dispose of five containers at Birdie Beach on the NSW Central Coast, NSW Maritime added. 

Randwick City Council in Sydney’s east has reopened its beaches after they were closed for cleaning on Wednesday. 

A council spokesman told AAP the beaches reopened on Thursday morning but future closures were possible if more debris washed ashore. 

“We will be taking direction and advice from NSW Maritime to determine the risk of debris on our beaches,” the spokesman said. 

NSW Maritime acting executive director Alex Barrell said 21 of the containers lost at sea were empty while the ship’s manifest indicated the remainder held no dangerous or hazardous goods.

The cargo includes bar stools, food dehydrators, medical face masks, shields and goggles, furniture, range hoods, gazebos and “cat furniture”.

Latest sport

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL enjoys biggest ratings in six years

A combined national audience of more than 1.3 million on Thursday watched the NRL become the first Australian sport to emerge out of the COVID-19 lockdown.

rugby league

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

rugby league

New NRL TV broadcast deal confirmed

A revised broadcast deal for the NRL has been signed off by the Nine Network and Foxtel just hours before the resumption of the 2020 season.

news

politics

Coronavirus sparks new era for governments

National cabinet will continue to meet regularly beyond the coronavirus pandemic, with federal and state leaders aiming for a more productive relationship.

sport

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.