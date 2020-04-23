Virus concerns on cruise: hotel manager

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Ruby Princess cruise ship is expected to leave Port Kembla in Wollongong on Thursday. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

disease

Virus concerns on cruise: hotel manager

By Ashlea Witoslawski and Dominica Sanda

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 11:56:17

The hotel manager on board the Ruby Princess was surprised guests who had been tested for COVID-19 had been permitted to leave the ill-fated cruise ship before results were released, a NSW commission of inquiry has heard. 

The Ruby Princess special inquiry heard on Thursday from hotel manager Charles Verwall that the situation on sister ship Diamond Princess – quarantined in Japan in February due to a COVID-19 outbreak – had alerted crew to the risks of the virus.

Mr Verwall said social distancing was implemented from the start of the cruise on March 8 as well as increased cleaning protocols and changes to the kitchen service.

But no changes were made to entertainment areas, including nightclubs and shows. 

He said there was concern on board that passengers could be presenting signs of the virus, but this was difficult to confirm after five negative COVID-19 test results came back from New Zealand – the destination of the 11-day cruise voyage.

He added no NSW Health personnel boarded the ship on arrival in Sydney on March 19 in contrast to their meticulous inspections on March 8.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys on Thursday told reporters authorities were “extremely confident” the Ruby Princess’ departure from Port Kembla was imminent, with about 500 crew members remaining on board.

The ship has been docked for more than two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak, with the vessel so far linked to 21 coronavirus deaths and up to 600 infections across Australia.

More than 300 crew members are currently disembarking the ship and will be taken to Sydney Airport where they will fly home to the Philippines on Thursday evening.

Groups have been disembarking the ship since Tuesday, with Mr Worboys saying about 550 crew members would leave the vessel by Thursday afternoon.

“A good quantity on that boat are willing to travel on that vessel,” Mr Worboys said.

Those who tested negative to COVID-19 were taken to either Sydney Airport or a hotel in NSW to await flights to their country of origin.

A total of 21 crew members who disembarked the ship have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been taken to hotels for a 14-day quarantine period. A dozen crew members infected with coronavirus had previously been taken to NSW hospitals.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said health authorities have been working with the Australian Border Force, police, Aspen Medical, and the ship’s medical crew, and was confident the on-board coronavirus outbreak was under control.

“The ship is now in a position to set sail,” she told reporters.

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said in a statement on Thursday the Ruby Princess crew members had shown strength amid difficult circumstances.

She also thanked the Illawarra community for supporting the crew, with the cruise liner donating $50,000 to the Mission to Seafarers at Port Kembla charity.

“The Illawarra community never lost sight of the fact that this was all about people caught up in difficult circumstances that were not of their making,” Ms Swartz said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday insisted she had not been informed the inquiry, overseen by Bret Walker SC, would hold its first public hearing on Wednesday. She said this was appropriate to ensure the inquiry’s independence.

It is running parallel to a NSW Police probe expected to deliver its findings by September.

Latest news

politics

Morrison strives for 'COVID-safe' economy

Scott Morrison says the economy is being prepared for a recovery from the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

police

Porsche driver arrested after Vic crash

An alleged speeding Porsche driver is in police custody after he ran from the scene of a crash that killed four Victorian officers in Melbourne.

disease

Virus concerns on cruise: hotel manager

Health authorities are confident the COVID-19 outbreak on the Ruby Princess cruise ship is under control as the second day of a NSW inquiry begins.

health

Aged home set for meeting, 5 new NSW cases

Anglicare is set to hold a meeting with residents and family members of its Newmarch House facility, while NSW has recorded five new coronavirus cases.

health

Vic scaled-back parliament tackles virus

Victoria's parliament is sitting to pass legislation that will help roll out emergency coronavirus measures.

news

politics

Morrison strives for 'COVID-safe' economy

Scott Morrison says the economy is being prepared for a recovery from the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

Dutton to talk to V'landys over NRL return

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is due to speak with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys about the resumption of the NRL season.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.