One-in-five Australians aged over 45 are living with chronic pain. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Shocking epidemic of chronic pain revealed

By Finbar O'Mallon

May 7, 2020

2020-05-07 14:16:54

Chronic pain is a daily struggle for one-in-five Australians aged over 45, shocking new statistics reveal.

The hidden epidemic is costing the Australian economy more than $140 billion each year, and the problem is only getting worse.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimates chronic pain cost taxpayers $139 billion in 2018.

The institute predicts the cost to blow out to $215 billion per annum by 2050, due in large part to the country’s ageing population.

Costs associated with chronic pain include frequent healthcare visits, lost productivity and premature death.

Mental health is also a major issue.

Chronic pain is defined as lasting more than three-to-six months after an injury or illness, often resulting from surgery, cancer or conditions like arthritis or migraines.

People with chronic pain are more than twice as likely to have mental health problems than the broader population.

Alongside debilitating physical pain, many suffer from anxiety, depression and sleep deprivation.

Michael Vagg, an associate professor at the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists, says there needs to be better training on chronic pain for doctors and more research on treatments.

He is also concerned about the number of opioids being prescribed to deal with the condition, with chronic pain sufferers three times more likely to be prescribed the drug than non-sufferers.

“It’s generally agreed we probably prescribe more opioid in Australia than is generally useful,” he told AAP.

“But if you’re out in a regional centre where there is no pain service, what is a GP to do?”

People are increasingly seeing their GPs much more about chronic pain. The number of related visits soared by 67 per cent within 10 years.

Chronic pain sufferers also stay in hospital five days longer than those without.

AIHW spokeswoman Katherine Faulks said people with chronic pain felt it most days of the week.

“Chronic pain is ongoing and debilitating, and can impact a person’s ability to participate in work, daily activities, exercise, and access health care,” she said.

This often meant they have to surround themselves with an army of healthcare professionals, including doctors, psychologists and physiotherapists.

Professor Vagg said better integrating these specialist “pain teams” would help outgoing patients with chronic pain recover faster.

Some 1.6 million Australians are living with chronic pain, according to the latest AIHW statistics.

The rates are most acute among people aged over 85, where one-in-four people are suffering.

Smokers and overweight people are also more likely to suffer chronic pain. So too are women and people on low incomes.

