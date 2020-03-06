Short eyeing T20 World Cup after ODI nod

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
D'Arcy Short's batting was one of the few positives in the ODI defeat by South Africa. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Short eyeing T20 World Cup after ODI nod

By Michael Ramsey

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 04:03:44

D’Arcy Short has a golden opportunity to force his way into Australia’s T20 World Cup calculations after being backed in by selectors in the 50-over format.

Short (69) provided a rare bright spot for the tourists as they slumped to a six-wicket defeat in Bloemfontein, handing South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead in the one-day international series.

The dead-rubber series finale will be played on Saturday in Potchefstroom.

Short’s maiden ODI half-century came after he was picked ahead of Matthew Wade and promoted to No.5, with Ashton Agar slotting in at No.7.

The left-hander was omitted from Australia’s 50-over World Cup squad last year but earned a ticket to South Africa when Glenn Maxwell was booked in for elbow surgery.

Short is set to get an extended run in Australia’s ODI side including the home series against New Zealand that will begin just days after the squad returns from South Africa.

Selectors are thought to be keen to pick and stick in the hopes of finding their best combinations well ahead of the next 50-over World Cup in 2023.

There is a view that Australia left it too late to lock down their best XI in the lead-up to last year’s tournament, which ended for Aaron Finch’s men in semi-final defeat.

Short didn’t get a game during the T20 series that preceded the ODIs but he’s well aware that a good run of form in 50-over cricket will put him firmly in selectors’ thinking ahead of Australia hosting the T20 World Cup in October.

“I think if I do well in the middle order and contribute and finish games off in the one-day stuff, it’s definitely going to hold me in good stead come the T20 World Cup,” he said.

“All I’m focusing on is the one-day stuff at the moment.

“If I can score runs and contribute to Australia to get the biggest total (possible) and finish games off, it’ll hold me in good stead for that middle order if I get a chance.”

A star of the Big Bash in recent years, Short has also paired his destructive batting with left-arm wrist spin to good effect for the Hobart Hurricanes.

The 29-year-old said he had put extensive work into improving his bowling and was growing in confidence as a spinner.

“I’ve worked a lot with Sri (Australia’s spin-bowling mentor Sridharan Sriram), lining myself up with things and becoming more consistent with the stock ball,” Short said.

“I’ve always considered myself a little bit of an all-rounder. Probably the last four, maybe five years I’ve done it a lot more seriously.

“I feel like it’s just grown from strength to strength as the years have gone on.”

