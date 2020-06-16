Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Bill Shorten and Labor leader Anthony Albanese have condemned branch-stacking in the party. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

By AAP

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 07:32:24

Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says the ALP had made every effort to clean up branch stacking, amid reports the ALP national executive could take control of the beleaguered Victorian branch.

Mr Shorten, a member of the ALP right, was responding to the controversy surrounding the branch after a state MP was sacked amid allegations of branch stacking and other issues.

“The party has been trying to clean up branch stacking across Australia and … well, we thought it had, but clearly it hadn’t in Victoria,” Mr Shorten told Nine’s Today program on Tuesday.

“Every person’s credentials need to be checked again. Did they pay for it, their own membership?”.

Meanwhile, the ALP national executive could take control of the Victorian branch in a bid to clean it up, The Herald-Sun reported. 

The explosive branch-stacking scandal that’s cost Victoria’s Labor Premier Daniel Andrews two ministers so far erupted on Sunday following the airing of a joint investigation by The Age and Nine’s 60 Minutes program.

It alleged minister and factional warlord Adem Somyurek handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence.

Some of the footage included Mr Somyurek boasting of having influence over federal Labor MPs from Victoria.

Mr Somyurek, who was sacked by the premier on Monday, denies the allegations and wants police to investigate the legality of the recordings used in the expose.

Mr Somyurek quit his membership of the Victorian ALP before the national executive met on Monday afternoon to formally evict him.

“The national executive committee has taken further steps to ensure that there will never be a place for Mr Somyurek in the ALP ever again,” party president Wayne Swan said in a statement.

“The conduct of Mr Somyurek is reprehensible and at odds with everything the ALP stands for.”

Mr Somyurek is accused of handing over thousands of dollars in cash and using parliamentary employees to create fake branch members to gain influence within the party’s Victorian branch.

Mr Andrews has referred him to Victoria’s corruption watchdog and police.

The scandal could also envelope federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne because some of the footage of Mr Somyurek was filmed in his office.

Federal Leader Anthony Albanese, from the NSW left faction, has denied knowing about Mr Byrne’s role in the revelations.

“I don’t know all the circumstances of it. That will all come out over time,” he said.

Latest news

politics

Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

The ALP thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says.

politics

NSW Treasurer to issue warning on economy

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will deliver an economic update to the state parliament on Tuesday warning about a downturn in activity.

crime, law and justice

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

sexual assault

Orkopoulos to face court on fresh charges

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos is expected to face court over 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

inquiry

Fires inquiry looks at hazard reduction

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements resumes its public hearings on Tuesday with a focus on hazard reduction burns.

news

politics

NSW Treasurer to issue warning on economy

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will deliver an economic update to the state parliament on Tuesday warning about a downturn in activity.

sport

cricket

CA staff wait for update on redundancies

Cricket Australia staff are waiting to find out whether they will be made redundant as the board prepares to remove chief executive Kevin Roberts.

world

virus diseases

New cases, Beijing reinstates isolation

An unexpected coronavirus resurgence in Beijing has forced the reinstatement of security checkpoints, and orders for residents to be tested and schools closed.