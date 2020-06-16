Shorten surprised by branch-stacking claim

Victorian federal MP Bill Shorten says the ALP had made every effort to clean up branch stacking, amid reports the ALP national executive could take control of the beleaguered Victorian branch.

Mr Shorten, a member of the ALP right, was responding to the controversy surrounding the branch after a state MP was sacked amid allegations of branch stacking and other issues.

“The party has been trying to clean up branch stacking across Australia and … well, we thought it had, but clearly it hadn’t in Victoria,” Mr Shorten told Nine’s Today program on Tuesday.

“Every person’s credentials need to be checked again. Did they pay for it, their own membership?”.

Meanwhile, the ALP national executive could take control of the Victorian branch in a bid to clean it up, The Herald-Sun reported.

The explosive branch-stacking scandal that’s cost Victoria’s Labor Premier Daniel Andrews two ministers so far erupted on Sunday following the airing of a joint investigation by The Age and Nine’s 60 Minutes program.

It alleged minister and factional warlord Adem Somyurek handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence.

Some of the footage included Mr Somyurek boasting of having influence over federal Labor MPs from Victoria.

Mr Somyurek, who was sacked by the premier on Monday, denies the allegations and wants police to investigate the legality of the recordings used in the expose.

Mr Somyurek quit his membership of the Victorian ALP before the national executive met on Monday afternoon to formally evict him.

“The national executive committee has taken further steps to ensure that there will never be a place for Mr Somyurek in the ALP ever again,” party president Wayne Swan said in a statement.

“The conduct of Mr Somyurek is reprehensible and at odds with everything the ALP stands for.”

Mr Somyurek is accused of handing over thousands of dollars in cash and using parliamentary employees to create fake branch members to gain influence within the party’s Victorian branch.

Mr Andrews has referred him to Victoria’s corruption watchdog and police.

The scandal could also envelope federal Labor MP Anthony Byrne because some of the footage of Mr Somyurek was filmed in his office.

Federal Leader Anthony Albanese, from the NSW left faction, has denied knowing about Mr Byrne’s role in the revelations.

“I don’t know all the circumstances of it. That will all come out over time,” he said.