Sydney Water says four-minute showers are one of the best ways to save water. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Shower a ‘sanctuary’ from virus: Syd study

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 10:17:50

Sydneysiders are using enough water to fill 155 Olympic-sized swimming pools each day as they spend more time at home.

Research commissioned by Sydney Water shows people in the harbour city spend nine minutes showering each day, with almost half using the time to listen to music (42 per cent), watch TV (14 per cent) or catch up on podcasts (10 per cent). 

The study conducted in February surveyed more than 1000 greater Sydney residents. 

Some 44 per cent admitted they head to the shower to ponder life decisions while about a fifth said they shower to plan for a work meeting or prepare for a tricky conversation.

The data shows 10 per cent of people take showers longer than 30 minutes, while 27 per cent are showering to avoid run-ins with flatmates or family members.

Sydney Water general manager Maryanne Graham said the research shows people are using the shower as a sanctuary to deal with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The organisation on Monday launched the Water Wise Coach which shows people via a Facebook survey how their habits translate into water usage.

The plug-in then provides a water saving plan for the household. 

“As we’re only beginning to recover from the worst drought in our history, it is important we don’t forget these recent events and keep making healthy water habits part of our everyday lives,” Ms Graham said in a statement. 

Sydney Water says four-minute showers are one of the best ways to save water, as well as using the half flush on the toilet and ensuring taps are not left running. 

Greater Sydney dams were on Friday just below 82 per cent full.

