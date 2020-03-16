Discover Australian Associated Press

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are quarantined at a hospital in Australia after contracting coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Shows and movies shut down in US

By Will Thorne

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 08:52:44

When Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus, they were in Australia doing production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. The Warner Bros film, in which Hanks was to play Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, shut down on the Gold Coast immediately.

As the coronavirus spreads, and states issue mandates to try to contain the pandemic, individual film and television productions – which can be the size of villages – are shutting down across the globe. These shutdowns will have untold financial and cultural impact, and may reshape popular culture and its economic model for years to come.

As of Friday afternoon, Netflix shutdown all scripted film and TV production in the United States and Canada, Warner Bros. Television Group halted production on over 70 series and pilots, Disney TV Studios put 16 pilots and a handful of current shows on a temporary production hiatus, and Apple announced that all its shows produced by outside studios have been suspended for the time being.

