Shrine may be tomb of Rome’s first king

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A 6th-century BC sarcophagus and what appears to be an altar may be the tomb of Rome's first king. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Shrine may be tomb of Rome’s first king

By Alvise Armellini

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 09:17:07

Archaeologists have presented the “amazing discovery” of an underground shrine from the 6th century BC which may have been the tomb of the first king of ancient Rome.

The shrine is dedicated to Romulus who, according to legend, founded Rome with his twin Remus on April 21, 753 BC, and became its sole ruler after killing his brother.

It consists of a stone sarcophagus 1.4 metres in length and a circular structure presumed to be an altar, the Colosseum Archaeological Park said in a statement.

The shrine’s location within the Roman Forum coincides with the place where, according to ancient texts, Romulus was buried, the park said, speaking of an “amazing discovery”.

“The location of the discovery … makes it quite likely that it could be what the ancient Romans considered the tomb of Romulus,” a statement from the park read.

It should be considered a tomb, not a burial place, because, according to tradition, Romulus either disappeared in a storm or was killed and cut to pieces by senators, the statement noted.

After his death, Romulus was venerated as the god Quirinus.

According to the park, the shrine might have been “a funerary monument” created sometime after his death “to celebrate his cult and memory”.

The monument was first discovered in 1899, but quickly forgotten, as its significance was not understood. It was hidden by a staircase built in the 1930s during the fascist-era renovation of the forum.

Contemporary archaeologists reinvestigated the area and, in November, began dismantling the staircase, bringing the shrine back to light.

Latest sport

cricket

Leadership depth behind Aussie T20 revival

Australia's T20 side is in hot form ahead of this year's World Cup, with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner adding to the side's tactical nous.

rugby league

Smith inspires Maori's NRL All Stars win

Hooker Brandon Smith's two-try effort has inspired the Maori's 30-16 NRL All Stars win over their Indigenous rivals on Saturday night.

rugby union

Reds romp to historic win over Sunwolves

The Queensland Reds have issued a Super Rugby statement in a record-breaking 64-5 win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday night.

motor racing

Whincup dedicates Supercars win to Holden

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

rugby union

Brumbies topple Chiefs in Super upset

The Brumbies have unfurled a memorable 26-14 Super Rugby upset of the Chiefs following a build-up dominated by a mumps outbreak.

news

health

Aust eases travel ban, virus cases rise

Three persons evacuated from a cruise ship tested positive for the virus as Australia relaxed travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China.

sport

cricket

Leadership depth behind Aussie T20 revival

Australia's T20 side is in hot form ahead of this year's World Cup, with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner adding to the side's tactical nous.

world

virus diseases

Virus: Italy cancels sport, isolates towns

All Sunday sports events in Italy's northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto have been cancelled because of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed two people.