NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the plight of Victorian border towns would deter any closure. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

NSW school shuts as child tests positive

By AAP

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 22:18:02

A Sydney primary school will be shut for cleaning after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lane Cove West Public School in Sydney’s north will close on Thursday for deep cleaning after a year two student was confirmed to have COVID-19, the NSW Department of Health says.

“The school will be non-operational for the on-site attendance of staff and students to allow for contact tracing to occur,” the statement on Wednesday night said.

It came as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the damage caused to Victorian border towns such as Albury-Wodonga would deter any attempt to restrict movement between the states.

“For a community like Albury-Wodonga, they don’t see themselves as two separate towns, they see themselves as one community,” Ms Berejiklian told ABC television on Wednesday.

“A hard border closure would be detrimental to a part of the country that doesn’t have cases. We’re not in the business of having hard border closures.”

Victoria on Wednesday confirmed another 20 cases of COVID-19 amid an outbreak in outer-suburban Melbourne, taking to 213 the number of diagnoses over the past 10 days.

NSW on Wednesday reported 10 new cases – all in hotel quarantine – from 13,278 tests.

Ms Berejiklian has repeatedly criticised interstate travel restrictions and said she won’t agree to border closures with any of NSW’s neighbour states.

But she again urged against travel to Melbourne, particularly its six current COVID-19 hotspots: the local government areas of Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

Residents of those hotspots should not be moving around the community, the premier said, and NSW businesses should deny service to anyone from outer-suburban Melbourne. 

She also implored NSW residents to avoid visiting Melbourne altogether.

But Ms Berejiklian said she was confident her Victorian counterparts would get the outbreak under control before drastic measures were required.

About 3159 COVID-19 cases have been reported in NSW to date, with none in intensive care.

Ms Berejiklian again encouraged NSW residents to seek testing if they felt unwell.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt this week said Australia’s international borders would remain closed for “a very significant” amount of time as global coronavirus infection rates accelerate, potentially until a vaccine is secured.

The number of coronavirus infections around the world has exceeded 9.3 million.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs beat Sydney Swans by 28 points

The Western Bulldogs have recorded a 28-point AFL win over Sydney at the SCG, rallying after Sam Lloyd and Aaron Naughton suffered injuries.

rugby league

Cleary goes from hospital to Penrith hero

Nathan Cleary recovered from a skin infection on his face and six hours in Nepean Hospital on Wednesday to lead Penrith to a 20-12 NRL win over South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has made four unforced changes to his 15th-placed team ahead of the Eagles' round-four clash with Port Adelaide.

soccer

WWC 2023 hosting race going down to wire

Australia and New Zealand's joint Women's World Cup bid team are pulling out all the stops ahead of the FIFA Council's decision on the 2023 tournament host.

Australian rules football

AFL football legend Kennedy dies at age 91

Hawthorn father figure John Kennedy Snr passed away peacefully on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

news

crime, law and justice

Judge considers Claremont murders verdict

The Claremont serial killings trial has finally finished hearing all of the closing submissions, leaving the judge to consider his verdict.

sport

Australian rules football

world

virus diseases

Masks, restrictions, tests as virus surges

Coronavirus cases have risen to dire new levels in parts of the US and around the world, rattling markets and prompting governments to increase precautions.