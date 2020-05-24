Discover Australian Associated Press

A QLD nurse has been suspended for working at an aged-care home despite having coronavirus symptoms. Image by Levi Appleton/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sick Rockhampton nurse referred to CCC

By Sonia Kohlbacher

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 15:14:07

A nurse who continued to show up to work at an aged-care home with symptoms of COVID-19 has been referred to Queensland’s anti-corruption body. 

The nurse continued working at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre while she was sick, but before she received test results.

She was suspended while an investigation is underway and is now in home isolation. 

However, the health department has also referred her to the Crime and Corruption Commission over an alleged breach of the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

“Our focus remains on controlling COVID-19 and reducing its spread and protecting North Rockhampton Nursing Centre residents and staff and the community from infection,” a department spokesperson said. 

“The most important thing is that every single Queenslander knows that if they have symptoms they should get tested immediately and stay at home until the tests are returned.”

The department is finalising the terms and references for an external investigation.

Initial tests for all residents and staff were negative.

A second round of tests has also been done, with results so far returning negative. 

Two new diagnoses of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 13, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. 

It means 1060 Queenslanders have caught the virus over the course of the pandemic.

The Premier appeared alongside Lilly Luhrmann, daughter of Australian director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin, who announced an appeal to support international students. 

The teen has partnered with Study Queensland and is calling on businesses and individuals to provide meals, data packages and electronics or other support to students who can’t get home. 

“I go to Fashion Industries, which is a high school in New York City, so most of my life I’ve been an international student,” the teen told reporters. 

“I’ve been so taken care of and treated well in America with my education and so I really believe that Queensland is going to do the same for their students.

“I think it’s a really important cause because they’re going to come back and invest in Australia and Queensland and they bring great things to the country.”

Mr Luhrmann said he was delighted by his daughter’s actions to help others. 

“When my daughter read about the issue of international students in Queensland and brought this to my attention and said ‘I’ve got to do something about this, Dad’, I think I’m just a proud dad,” he said. 

