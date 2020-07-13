Sidebottom sorry, commits to charity work

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Magpies' Steele Sidebottom will undertake charity work as well as complete a four-match AFL ban. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Sidebottom sorry, commits to charity work

By Shayne Hope

July 13, 2020

2020-07-13 19:10:31

Steele Sidebottom will retain his role as Collingwood vice-captain but has been ordered by the club to undertake charity work following the drinking session that saw him banned by the AFL for four matches.

Sidebottom met with the Magpies’ leadership group and senior football staff in Perth on Sunday for the first time since the June 27-28 incident, during which he broke the league’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

It was agreed the 29-year-old will complete a responsible consumption of alcohol course and commit time in the service of a charitable or community organisation over the next 12 months.

The service will commence when circumstances and coronavirus protocols allow.

“I obviously take full responsibility for my actions and deeply apologise for those things that occurred,” Sidebottom said in a statement released on the club’s website.

“I guess for me over the next few weeks I won’t be able to have an impact on-field but I’ll be doing everything I can to help my teammates out to prepare for the games coming up.

“Whatever I can do in meetings or on the training track, whatever it is, I’ll be there to help out.”

Sidebottom and teammate Lynden Dunn, who served a one-game suspension, broke AFL protocols by catching an Uber late on June 27 following a visit to the house of injured defender Jeremy Howe.

The pair were there to console Howe after his devastating knee injury, but Sidebottom’s alcohol consumption during that visit triggered a series of events.

While Dunn headed straight home, Sidebottom took an Uber to the house of Daniel Wells – another breach given that the Magpies staff member is not part of Collingwood’s COVID-compliant bubble.

“I know that I’ve affected everyone at the footy club and everyone that supports the footy club outside,” Sidebottom said.

“My role going forward now is to make amends on that and try and get back all the trust from not only my teammates and everyone at the footy club but also all the supporters out there.

“I really appreciate all the support that I’ve had over the last few weeks and I guess for me now I’m looking to put it behind me and get on with 2020.”

Sidebottom has missed Collingwood’s last two matches and will be eligible to return in round nine, when the Magpies are slated to take on Fremantle.

Collingwood next face Geelong at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Thursday night.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom sorry, commits to charity work

Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom will undertake charity work following the biosecurity-busting drinking session that saw him banned by the AFL for four matches.

Australian rules football

Bombers to contest Shiel's AFL ban

Essendon star Dylan Shiel will contest his two-match suspension for a bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor when he appeals to the AFL tribunal on Tuesday.

rugby league

NRL consult experts over COVID-19 scares

The NRL will consult with COVID-19 experts after Penrith's Charlie Staines, Canterbury's Jake Averillo and Parramatta rookie Stefano Utoikamanu were isolated.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Houli says mum battling COVID-19

Bachar Houli says his mother is in intensive care battling coronavirus and others should heed the warning to take precautions and test if needed.

soccer

Vic A-L clubs isolate after virus scare

Players and staff from Melbourne's three A-League clubs are in isolation and have been tested for COVID-19 after a player showed symptoms of the virus.

news

crime, law and justice

Snapchat texts in Sydney teacher case

A Sydney teacher allegedly enticed her student to send explicit images on Snapchat and sexually assaulted him five times, a court has heard.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers to contest Shiel's AFL ban

Essendon star Dylan Shiel will contest his two-match suspension for a bump on North Melbourne's Curtis Taylor when he appeals to the AFL tribunal on Tuesday.

world

virus diseases

Record global rise in COVID-19 cases: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 230,370 in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation says.