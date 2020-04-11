Not time to back off: Fauci

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned it is too early to ease restrictions in the US. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Not time to back off: Fauci

By AAP

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 22:51:10

The top US infectious disease expert has warned that even though hard-hit spots like New York are showing positive results in the battle against coronavirus, it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans.

The warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci came as the Trump administration’s top economic officials said on Thursday they believe the US economy could start to reopen for normal business in May, despite health experts’ urging for continued social distancing measures to defeat the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, seeking re-election on November 3, wants to get the economy going as soon as possible.

“Hopefully we’re going to be opening up… very, very, very, very soon, I hope,” he said on Thursday at the White House briefing.

Fauci, however, warned against relaxing restrictions too soon.

“What we’re seeing right now is favourable signs,” Fauci said in an interview on CNN, citing progress in hard-hit New York. 

“The one thing you don’t want to do is you don’t want to get out there prematurely and then wind up back in the same situation,” he added.

With many Americans celebrating the Easter holiday on Sunday, Fauci said it was important to keep social distancing measures in place.

“Now is no time to back off,” he said.

“Obviously we’re looking for the kinds of things that would indicate that we can go forward in a gradual way to essentially reopen the country to a more normal way,” Fauci said, but that depends on a number of factors.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also warned Trump against trying to get back to normal prematurely.

“I would hope that the scientific community would weigh in and say, ‘You can’t do this, it is only going to make matters worse if you go out too soon,'” Pelosi said in an interview.

Latest sport

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

rugby league

NSW Government letter outlines NRL return

A NSW Government letter shows the NRL can return despite coronavirus restrictions provided it meets a number of safe workplace requirements.

Australian rules football

Hawks chief doubts AFL will use team hubs

Quarantine hubs are unlikely to be the AFL's answer to restarting the premiership season, according to Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves.

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

news

health

New virus death in NSW amid Easter warning

NSW's coronavirus toll has reached 23 with the death of a 91-year-old woman, as authorities implored locals to stay home over the Easter weekend.

sport

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

world

epidemic and plague

Global virus death toll passes 100,000

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus toll, though the true figures around the world are believed be much higher.